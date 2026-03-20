Akusoli Fat Burner Claims Evaluated: Safe Fat-Burning Formula With Metabolism-Boosting Magnetic Acupressure Insoles

Franklin, TN, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editor's Note: Terms such as "safe," "fat-burning," and "metabolism-boosting" in the headline reflect language appearing in publicly available Akusoli marketing materials. These terms are presented for contextual reference only and do not represent independently verified clinical outcomes.







The purpose of this release is to outline how the product is described across those materials, alongside relevant ingredient-level research context and consumer considerations. Where outcome-related language appears in the materials discussed below, it refers to how Akusoli marketing language describes potential effects and does not indicate independently verified clinical results. No published clinical trial appears to have tested the Akusoli Fat Burner as a proprietary formula.

Publicly available company materials describe the Akusoli Fat Burner Metabolism Bundle as a two-part system combining a dietary supplement capsule with magnetic acupressure insoles. The product is presented in connection with metabolism support, weight-management positioning, and broader wellness-oriented marketing themes.

The company markets the bundle as a dual-action system designed to work from both the inside and outside simultaneously. That positioning raises several practical questions, including how the disclosed ingredient dosages compare with published research, whether magnetic acupressure concepts are supported by evidence for metabolic outcomes, and which policy and labeling details consumers may wish to review carefully.

This overview outlines what the company states, what ingredient-level research supports under controlled study conditions, and where gaps remain between the brand's marketing language and product-level clinical evidence - providing a framework for consumers to assess the information independently.

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. A qualified healthcare provider should be consulted before starting any new supplement regimen.

What Is the Akusoli Fat Burner Metabolism Bundle

According to publicly available materials, the Akusoli Fat Burner Metabolism Bundle is a two-component weight management system sold by Wellnova Solutions Inc, a company registered at 354 Downs Blvd, Suite 101A, Franklin, TN 37064. The company's terms of service note that products are manufactured and shipped from China, with fulfillment handled through distribution centers.

The bundle consists of two products the company describes as working together:

Component 1: Akusoli Fat Burner Capsules - A dietary supplement containing vitamins, minerals, individually listed active ingredients, and a proprietary botanical blend totaling 631 mg across 15 listed ingredients. Product labeling indicates the recommended serving is 4 capsules daily (2 before breakfast, 2 before dinner), with 22 servings per container.

Component 2: Akusoli Magnetic Acupressure Insoles - Shoe insoles featuring strategically placed magnets and acupressure cushions that the brand states correspond to reflexology pressure points on the feet. The company's website describes two available sizes (S/M and L/XL) with trim-to-fit customization.

The brand positions the bundle as a natural, stimulant-free alternative to weight loss injections and restrictive dieting. The company's product page describes the system as activating metabolic pathways through internal nutritional support from the capsules and external nerve stimulation through the insoles.

One detail worth noting upfront: the company's own product page includes a disclaimer stating that Akusoli products are "not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any specific disease or condition, but rather to provide a complimentary supplement to the professionally assigned treatments." That language provides important context alongside the broader marketing claims the brand makes elsewhere on the same page.

Akusoli Fat Burner Capsule Ingredients: What the Label Shows

According to the product's Supplement Facts panel, each four-capsule serving contains:

Vitamin C (as ascorbic acid): 60 mg - 67% Daily Value

Vitamin B-6 (as pyridoxine HCl): 25 mg - 1,471% Daily Value

Choline (as choline bitartrate): 200 mg - 37% Daily Value

Chromium (as chromium polynicotinate): 200 mcg - 571% Daily Value

Individually listed active ingredients:

Medium Chain Triglycerides Oil - 70 mg

CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid) - 100 mg

GLA (Gamma-Linolenic Acid) - 5 mg

Bladderwrack Thallus Powder - 50 mg

Inositol - 500 mg

Gymnema sylvestre Leaf (25% extract) - 25 mg

Garcinia cambogia Fruit Extract (50% hydroxycitric acid) - 200 mg

L-Carnitine (as L-Carnitine Tartrate) - 25 mg

Turmeric Root (95% extract) - 25 mg

Coenzyme Q10 - 5 mg

Proprietary Blend - 631 mg, consisting of: Spirulina Powder, L-Phenylalanine, L-Tyrosine, L-Methionine, Bromelain, Psyllium Husk Powder, Clove Bud Powder, Allspice, Kelp 10:1 Extract, Juniper Berry 4:1 Extract, Buchu Leaf 4:1 Extract, Uva Ursi Leaf (20% extract), Cinnamon Bark 10:1 Extract, Cranberry Fruit Concentrate, and Grapefruit Fruit 4:1 Extract.

Other Ingredients: Gelatin (bovine), rice flour, vegetable magnesium stearate, silicon dioxide, and chlorophyll.

Several of these ingredients have been individually studied in published research for properties potentially relevant to metabolic health. The following section outlines what that research shows and how the dosages on this label compare to the dosages researchers used in those studies. That comparison is worth understanding before assessing how the formula's disclosed composition aligns with published research.

Ingredient Research Context: What Published Studies Used vs. What the Label Provides

Published research on individual ingredients has examined several of the compounds found in the Akusoli Fat Burner formula. The following context outlines what that research shows and why the specific amounts on this label are relevant to understanding how the formulation compares to published study conditions.

Garcinia cambogia (200 mg at 50% HCA = approximately 100 mg HCA per serving): Garcinia cambogia has been studied for potential effects on appetite and fat metabolism. A 2011 systematic review published in the Journal of Obesity examined randomized clinical trials and found that short-term weight loss effects, while statistically significant in some studies, were small in magnitude. The dosages used in those published studies typically ranged from 1,500 mg to 2,800 mg of HCA daily. The Akusoli formula provides approximately 100 mg of HCA per serving - substantially below the ranges used in published research.

CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid - 100 mg per serving): A 2007 meta-analysis published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition examined human trials and reported modest effects on body composition at dosages typically ranging from 3,200 mg to 6,400 mg daily. The 100 mg provided per Akusoli serving represents a small fraction of those research dosages.

L-Carnitine (25 mg per serving): Published research on L-Carnitine and fat metabolism, including a 2016 meta-analysis in Obesity Reviews, has primarily used dosages in the range of 2,000 mg to 3,000 mg daily. The 25 mg present in the Akusoli formula is significantly below these research-level amounts.

Gymnema sylvestre (25 mg at 25% extract per serving): Gymnema sylvestre has been studied for potential effects on sugar cravings and blood sugar management. Published research has typically used dosages of 200 mg to 400 mg of standardized extract daily - considerably higher than the 25 mg included in this formula.

MCT Oil (70 mg per serving): Medium chain triglycerides have published research suggesting effects on energy expenditure and satiety. Clinical studies examining those effects have typically used dosages of 15,000 mg to 30,000 mg daily. The 70 mg in the Akusoli formula is a very small fraction of what researchers tested.

Turmeric Root (25 mg at 95% extract per serving): Curcumin, the primary active compound in turmeric, has extensive published research on inflammation and metabolic health. Clinical studies examining these effects typically used 500 mg to 2,000 mg of curcumin daily, often with bioavailability enhancers. The 25 mg included here represents a much lower amount.

These findings apply to individual ingredients and do not represent clinical validation of the finished product. This is ingredient-level research; the Akusoli Fat Burner as a finished product has not been clinically studied. These individual findings do not mean the Akusoli Fat Burner replaces prescribed treatment or professional medical guidance.

The pattern across these ingredients is consistent: the published research that supports metabolic benefits for these compounds was conducted at dosages significantly higher than what the Akusoli Fat Burner label provides. Understanding this dosage gap is relevant to how the formulation's disclosed composition compares with the published research the brand's marketing materials implicitly reference.

The Proprietary Blend: What Consumers Can and Cannot Determine From the Label

In addition to the individually listed ingredients above, product labeling indicates a 631 mg proprietary blend containing 15 additional ingredients. Under FDA labeling rules, proprietary blend ingredients must appear by weight from highest to lowest, but exact individual amounts are not required to be disclosed.

Spirulina Powder appears first in the blend, which means it represents the largest portion by weight. The remaining 14 ingredients - including Psyllium Husk Powder, amino acids (L-Phenylalanine, L-Tyrosine, L-Methionine), Bromelain, and various botanical extracts - share the remaining portion of the 631 mg total.

The practical math is straightforward. With 15 ingredients sharing 631 mg, the average per ingredient would be approximately 42 mg. Some are present in higher amounts and some in lower amounts based on listing order, but without individual disclosure, there is no way to determine whether any single ingredient reaches the dosage levels used in published research.

A full-disclosure label lists each ingredient with its specific dosage per serving - a format that allows consumers and healthcare providers to compare directly against published research ranges. The proprietary blend format limits that comparison. Consumers seeking exact dosage information may wish to contact the manufacturer directly; the company's contact information is included later in this article.

Magnetic Acupressure Insoles: What the Company Describes and What Published Research Supports

The second component of the Akusoli Metabolism Bundle is a pair of magnetic acupressure insoles. The brand's website describes these as featuring strategically placed magnets corresponding to reflexology pressure points associated with organs and metabolic pathways throughout the body.

The company's marketing materials map foot zones to specific organs including the kidneys, stomach, pancreas, lungs, and colon - a framework drawn from traditional reflexology practice. The brand states that walking with the insoles activates nerve endings in the feet, providing what the company describes as continuous metabolic stimulation throughout the day.

What published research indicates about reflexology for metabolic outcomes: Reflexology is a complementary therapy with a long history in traditional wellness practices. Some published studies have examined reflexology for relaxation and general well-being. However, systematic reviews have not found strong evidence that reflexology produces specific measurable metabolic outcomes beyond relaxation and general comfort.

What published research indicates about magnetic therapy insoles: Static magnet therapy for health purposes has been studied across several conditions. Published reviews have concluded that evidence supporting the use of static magnets for specific health outcomes remains limited, with most positive findings coming from studies with small sample sizes and methodological limitations.

What the insoles may reasonably be expected to provide: Based on general insole research, well-designed insoles may offer arch support, improved weight distribution, and general foot comfort. The Akusoli insoles include features such as arch support contouring, antimicrobial silver coating, and breathable material - features that may contribute to everyday comfort during daily activities. Whether the magnetic and acupressure elements provide metabolic benefits beyond what standard cushioning insoles deliver remains an open question without product-specific clinical evidence.

The brand's own product page disclaimer - that Akusoli products are "not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any specific disease or condition" - applies to both the supplement capsules and the insoles.

How Key Marketing Claims Compare to Available Evidence

The Akusoli Fat Burner is marketed through an advertorial-style sales page that uses promotional language common across the supplement industry. The company's own advertising disclosure on that page states: "This website is an advertisement and not a news publication." The following outlines how several of the brand's central claims compare to what publicly available evidence can support:

The company states the product is "backed by 100,000+ transformations and clinical studies on every single ingredient." The brand's marketing page associates the product with over 100,000 customers and 13,000 five-star reviews. These figures have not been independently verified through publicly available sources. The reference to "clinical studies on every single ingredient" describes ingredient-level research - not clinical testing of the Akusoli Fat Burner as a finished multi-ingredient product.

The brand describes the bundle as triggering "natural GLP-1 production." GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) is a hormone involved in appetite regulation and blood sugar management. While some individual botanical compounds have been studied for potential effects on incretin hormones, no published clinical trial appears to have tested whether the Akusoli Fat Burner formula at its labeled dosages produces measurable changes in GLP-1 levels.

Marketing materials describe the system as a "24/7 fat-burning machine." Basal metabolic processes do operate continuously - a basic physiological reality. However, describing a supplement and insole combination as creating a constant enhanced fat-burning state goes beyond what published ingredient research at these specific dosages has demonstrated.

The sales page includes testimonials citing specific weight loss figures. Several testimonials on the company's website describe outcomes such as losing 12 pounds in 3 weeks or 21 pounds in 2 months. Company disclosures indicate that testimonials may not reflect typical user experiences and may include moderated or representative content. The company's terms of service state that "all testimonials and/or comments displayed on the Website might have fictional names and associative pictures."

These distinctions help clarify the difference between marketing language, ingredient-level evidence, and product-level clinical validation.

Consumer Considerations Based on Published Product Information

Publicly available product information highlights several practical considerations for consumers, including stimulant-free positioning, proprietary blend labeling, capsule composition, insole construction features, and medication-interaction questions that may warrant professional review.

Consumers reviewing stimulant-free formulations may note: Based on the published ingredient list, the formula does not appear to contain common stimulants such as caffeine or synephrine. This positioning may be relevant to consumers seeking supplements that avoid stimulant-related side effects - though the full ingredient list should still be reviewed with a healthcare provider, particularly for individuals with sensitivities.

Consumers who already incorporate complementary wellness practices may note: The insole component is presented using reflexology and magnetic therapy frameworks that may be familiar to consumers who already engage with those wellness concepts.

Consumers interested in everyday foot comfort may note: The product listing describes arch support, antimicrobial silver coating, and breathable materials as construction features associated with everyday insole use - independent of the metabolic claims associated with the magnetic and acupressure elements.

Consumers seeking exact dosing transparency may note: The proprietary blend structure (631 mg shared across 15 ingredients) does not disclose individual ingredient amounts. Consumers who consider exact dosage comparison against published research ranges to be important for their decision-making process may find this format limiting.

Consumers following vegetarian or vegan diets should note: The capsule shell is bovine gelatin-based, according to the ingredient list. This product is not suitable for vegetarian or vegan consumers.

Consumers taking prescription medications should review: Several ingredients in the formula may interact with medications for blood sugar management, blood thinning, or thyroid conditions. Bladderwrack contains iodine and may affect thyroid function. Chromium may interact with diabetes medications. Garcinia cambogia may interact with certain prescriptions. A healthcare provider familiar with the individual's personal health history should be consulted before adding any supplement to an existing regimen.

General verification points reflected by the published materials: Has a healthcare provider familiar with the individual's medical history been consulted about metabolic support options? Is there comfort with a proprietary blend label where exact individual ingredient amounts are not disclosed? Do expectations align with what ingredient-level research at these specific dosages has actually demonstrated? Has the company's full refund policy and terms of service been reviewed - not just the marketing page summary?

Akusoli Fat Burner Pricing and Purchase Details

According to the company's website, the Akusoli Fat Burner Metabolism Bundle is offered in various bundle configurations and may be presented with promotional pricing. Specific package terms, discounts, and availability may change over time and should be verified directly on the official website.

The company's terms of service state that pricing may vary by region due to VAT considerations, and the company reserves the right to modify or discontinue product sales and adjust pricing without notice.

According to the company's published shipping page, shipping is listed at a flat rate of $5.95. Estimated delivery times for the United States are described as 8 to 12 business days. The terms of service note that products ship from fulfillment centers and that delivery timelines may be affected by customs, natural events, or carrier transfers.

Consumers should verify current pricing, bundle configurations, and shipping terms directly on the official website before completing any purchase.

Akusoli Fat Burner Refund Policy and the 60-Day Return Window

The company's website references a 60-day guarantee, while published terms include conditions related to product use, return eligibility, and processing requirements that warrant careful review before purchasing.

According to the company's published returns policy, consumers have 60 days from receiving their order to initiate a return. The policy describes several qualifying conditions, including damaged packaging, defective products, incorrect items received, or general dissatisfaction.

However, the company's terms of service include a qualification that may affect consumer expectations. The terms state: "due to strict hygiene standards and the personal use nature of Akusoli products, normally we do not accept returns, except for defective or damaged products." For subjective dissatisfaction - such as simply not being satisfied with the product - the terms direct consumers to contact support, where the company states it will "do our best to improve, find a solution and/or resolve any issues."

Additional conditions described in the terms include: the company may deduct value from refunds if returned products show signs of use; shipping costs are described as non-refundable if the item is returned more than 14 days after delivery; and all returns require a Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) form obtained through customer support before sending anything back.

The marketing page prominently features a "Lose Weight or It's FREE" 60-Day Guarantee with "No questions asked" language. The terms of service, however, describe a more conditional process. Consumers are encouraged to review the full policy details directly on the official website before purchasing and to retain all purchase confirmation documentation.

Returns are processed through: Returns - QuickBox Fulfillment, 415 Hamburg Turnpike, Building B, 07470 Wayne, NJ, United States.

What Would Be Required to Demonstrate Product-Level Effectiveness

This is one of the more useful questions consumers can consider about any supplement - and the answer applies broadly, not just to the Akusoli Fat Burner.

For a dietary supplement to demonstrate effectiveness through clinical evidence, the generally accepted standard includes a randomized, placebo-controlled trial using the finished product at its actual dosage. The study would need to disclose the exact formulation, specify the duration of use, define measurable endpoints such as changes in body composition or metabolic rate, and enroll a study population representative of the target consumer.

Results would typically be published in a peer-reviewed journal and subject to independent scrutiny. Ideally, a second independent study would replicate the findings to strengthen confidence in the conclusions.

As of this writing, no published clinical trial appears to have tested the Akusoli Fat Burner Metabolism Bundle - either the capsules or the insoles - as a finished product using this standard. Similarly, no published trial appears to have tested the combined use of the supplement and insoles for synergistic metabolic effects, which is the core premise of the bundle's marketing.

The research that supports individual ingredients in the formula was conducted on isolated compounds at specific, known dosages - often significantly higher than what the Akusoli formula delivers. Understanding this distinction is central to forming realistic expectations about how the product's formulation compares to the published evidence landscape.

Consumer Questions About the Akusoli Fat Burner

Is the Akusoli Fat Burner FDA approved?

The Akusoli Fat Burner is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not test or verify supplement efficacy claims before products reach the market. The company's own disclaimer confirms that the product is "not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any specific disease or condition."

Does the Akusoli Fat Burner contain stimulants?

The brand describes the product as stimulant-free. Based on the published ingredient list, the formula does not appear to contain common stimulants such as caffeine or synephrine. Consumers with sensitivities should review the complete ingredient list with a healthcare provider before use.

Where is the Akusoli Fat Burner manufactured?

The company's terms of service state that products are "manufactured and will be delivered to you from China." The terms note that depending on the buyer's country of residence, products may be subject to import duties or additional taxes.

Can consumers look up the ingredient research independently?

Yes. Individual ingredients such as Garcinia cambogia, CLA, L-Carnitine, Gymnema sylvestre, and turmeric have been studied in published peer-reviewed research. Those studies can be accessed through PubMed or relevant journal archives. The important distinction is that those studies examined individual compounds at specific, disclosed dosages - not the Akusoli Fat Burner's proprietary formula as a finished product - and generally at dosages significantly higher than what this label provides.

How does the insole component relate to weight management?

The brand describes the insoles as activating metabolic pathways through reflexology pressure points and magnetic therapy. Reflexology and static magnet therapy are complementary wellness practices with roots in traditional medicine. Published systematic reviews have not established strong clinical evidence that these approaches produce specific metabolic or weight management outcomes. The insoles may provide general foot comfort and support benefits.

What is the Akusoli Fat Burner return process?

According to the published return policy, consumers have 60 days from receiving their order to contact customer support and initiate a return. An RMA form is required before sending anything back. Returns go to the company's fulfillment center in Wayne, NJ. The terms note that shipping costs are generally non-refundable, and the company may deduct value if products show signs of use. Reading the full return policy and terms of service before purchasing is recommended.

Is the Akusoli Fat Burner suitable for vegetarians?

No. Product labeling indicates the capsule shell is made from bovine gelatin. The product is not suitable for vegetarian or vegan consumers.

What should consumers know about the testimonials on the website?

The company's terms of service disclose that testimonials displayed on the website "might have fictional names and associative pictures" and that true names are not displayed unless the user gives express consent. The terms also state that reviews are subject to moderation and that the company reserves the right to remove or not publish certain reviews. These disclosures are worth factoring into how testimonial-based claims on the product website are interpreted.

Related Publicly Available Reporting

Additional publicly available reporting on the Akusoli product line includes a 2026 overview of Akusoli insole claims, comfort positioning, and foot support considerations and a separate informational summary covering Akusoli magnetic acupressure insole technology and pain relief positioning.

Summary of Key Considerations

The Akusoli Fat Burner Metabolism Bundle is a dietary supplement and insole combination marketed as a dual-action approach to metabolic support and weight management. The supplement contains ingredients with published research at the individual compound level - including Garcinia cambogia, CLA, L-Carnitine, and Gymnema sylvestre - but several key ingredients appear at dosages substantially below the amounts used in the published clinical studies that form the basis of their evidence profiles.

The proprietary blend structure (631 mg shared across 15 ingredients) limits consumer ability to verify individual ingredient dosing. The magnetic acupressure insole component draws on traditional reflexology principles, but published systematic reviews have not established strong clinical evidence for specific metabolic outcomes from these approaches.

The company references a 60-day return window, though the terms of service describe conditions that may qualify how that guarantee works in practice. Products are manufactured in China and sold by Wellnova Solutions Inc. The company's terms disclose that testimonials on the website may use fictional names and associative pictures and that featured results may not reflect typical experiences.

Current product information, pricing, and published terms remain available on the official website. Complete details can be accessed by viewing the current Akusoli Fat Burner offer (official Akusoli page).

Contact Information

According to the company's published contact information:

Company: Wellnova Solutions Inc

Address: 354 Downs Blvd, Suite 101A, Franklin, TN 37064

Phone (US): +1 (682) 228-2210

Email:...

Online Contact Form:

Returns Address: Returns - QuickBox Fulfillment, 415 Hamburg Turnpike, Building B, 07470 Wayne, NJ, United States

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This article is an independent informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described in this article are stated as presented by the company on its publicly available website, product labeling, and terms of service. This content has not been independently audited or verified unless specifically noted. Readers are encouraged to verify all claims directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

Supplement and Health Notice: Dietary supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The statements made by the manufacturer regarding this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual results vary based on numerous factors including age, baseline health, dietary habits, activity level, and consistency of use. Weight management concerns should be discussed with a qualified healthcare provider familiar with the individual's personal medical history. Some ingredients in the Akusoli Fat Burner may interact with medications or health conditions. Bladderwrack contains iodine and may affect thyroid function. Chromium may interact with diabetes medications. Garcinia cambogia may interact with certain prescriptions. A healthcare provider should always be consulted before starting any supplement, especially when taking medications or managing chronic health conditions.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: All pricing, bundle offers, shipping terms, and refund policies referenced in this article are based on information published on the official product website at the time of writing and may change without notice. The marketing page references time-limited discounts and limited stock availability - consumers should verify current terms through the official website before completing any purchase. The company's terms of service state that prices may vary by region and that the company reserves the right to modify pricing without notice.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure and Publisher Responsibility: This article contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on published product labeling, the company's official website, publicly available terms of service, and publicly available ingredient research. The publisher of this article is not responsible for typographical errors, manufacturer changes to the product after publication, or individual consumer outcomes.