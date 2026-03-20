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Israeli Occupation Restricts Access To Ibrahimi Mosque, Bar Thousands From Eid Prayer

Israeli Occupation Restricts Access To Ibrahimi Mosque, Bar Thousands From Eid Prayer


2026-03-20 02:02:53
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Mar. 20 (Petra)-- Israeli occupation forces tightened restrictions on Friday around the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, preventing thousands of Palestinians from entering the site to perform Eid prayer.
According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces imposed strict measures in the vicinity of the mosque, shutting electronic gates and blocking citizens from accessing the holy site.
The report added that only 50 citizens were allowed to enter the mosque, while the rest were forced to perform their prayers in its surroundings.
The mosque had been closed for a week by Israeli authorities under the pretext of the war with Iran, before being reopened under stringent measures that continue to restrict worshipers' access.

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Jordan News Agency

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