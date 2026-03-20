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Laura Aull

Laura Aull


2026-03-20 09:03:16
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of English and Linguistics, University of Michigan
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L.L. Aull is Professor of English and Linguistics at the University of Michigan and author of the forthcoming book _AI English: Humans, Machines, and the Future of Writing_ (Cambridge University Press).


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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