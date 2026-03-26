Afghan Refugees Allowed Through Torkham As Border Stays Largely Shut

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Pak-Afghan Torkham border, which had been closed due to recent security tensions, has today been partially opened for the return of Afghan refugees.

According to sources, the border had remained fully closed for almost a month, while trade and the movement of ordinary citizens have been suspended for more than five months, and commercial activities have not yet resumed.

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Officials say that in light of the current security situation, the border has been opened on a limited scale only for the return of Afghan refugees, while trade and the movement of ordinary people remain suspended.

Meanwhile, operations against foreign nationals illegally residing in various parts of the country continue.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested several Afghan citizens and sent them back to Afghanistan via Torkham under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

Officials said the situation is being continuously monitored, and a decision to fully reopen the border will be made once security conditions improve.