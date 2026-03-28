Indigo Flight From Vizag Makes Emergency Landing At Delhi Due To Engine Failure
"Full emergency was declared at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10.39 for IndiGo Visakhapatnam-Delhi flight 6E 579 due to one engine failure," a source said.Also Read | London-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi: 'Noises were heard in aircraft'
There were 160 passengers on board the Boeing 737 aircraft, the source said.
The flight landed at 10.59 am as per flight tracking website flightradar24.
Further details are awaited.
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