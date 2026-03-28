Iranian Strike On Saudi Base Wounds U.S. Troops, Damages Aircraft

An Iranian missile and drone attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia wounded at least 10 U.S. service members, including two seriously, in one of the most significant breaches of U.S. regional air defences during the month-long war with Iran, according to U.S. officials. The strike also damaged several U.S. refuelling aircraft stationed at the base.

The attack took place on Friday and marked one of the clearest signs yet that Iran retains the ability to hit key U.S. military assets in the Gulf despite weeks of U.S.-Israeli strikes. U.S. officials said the assault involved both missiles and drones, underscoring the pressure being placed on regional defence systems.

The incident also comes weeks after another strike on the same base, where Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, a 26-year-old U.S. soldier from Kentucky, was wounded on March 1 and later died from his injuries. His death made him one of the American troops killed since the conflict began.

U.S. Central Command has said more than 300 American troops have been wounded during the conflict so far, though most have returned to duty. A smaller number remain under treatment, highlighting the growing human cost of the war even as Washington insists its campaign has significantly degraded Iran's military capabilities.

Prince Sultan Air Base has become one of the most strategically important U.S.-linked military hubs in the Gulf, serving as a major operating and logistics site for American air power in the region. Its repeated targeting has raised fresh concerns about the vulnerability of U.S. installations even inside close partner states such as Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has so far tried to avoid being drawn fully into the war, but repeated Iranian strikes and drone threats have increasingly put the kingdom on the front line of the confrontation. The attacks have also raised concern over the safety of nearby energy infrastructure and broader regional stability.

The latest strike may intensify questions about interceptor shortages and the strain on U.S.-allied air defence networks across the Middle East, especially as Iran continues to use mixed missile-and-drone salvos to test and overwhelm defensive systems.

Friday's attack underscores that, despite heavy losses, Iran remains capable of inflicting meaningful damage on U.S. forces and assets in the region. With casualties rising and key bases still under threat, the conflict shows little sign of easing soon