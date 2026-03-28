Rubio Says U.S. Can Achieve Iran Goals Without Ground Troops

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, March 27, Rubio said U.S. operations in Iran would be completed“within weeks, not months,” underscoring confidence in a swift military timeline.

Rubio said the Iranian people“deserve a better system” than the current government, accusing Tehran of using its resources to target the United States and destabilize the region.

He also warned about the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, calling on countries with major economic and security interests to help ensure the vital waterway remains open.

Rubio said members of the Group of Seven should be prepared to play a possible role in any post-war scenario involving Iran, as international concern over the conflict deepens.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, with a significant share of global oil and gas shipments passing through the narrow maritime route.

Tensions in the Middle East have raised fears of wider regional disruption, with global markets closely watching the impact of the conflict on shipping, energy supplies, and international trade.

In a joint statement issued after a meeting near Paris, G7 foreign ministers called for an“immediate halt” to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, while also demanding the restoration of freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.