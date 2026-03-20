Insulin Delivery Devices Market Size Is Poised To Reach USD 41.00 Billion By 2035 Owing To The Rising Adoption Of Insulin Pens Globally SNS Insider

Austin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Insulin Delivery Devices Market size was valued at USD 19.13 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 41.00 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.92% over the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The increasing prevalence of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes worldwide, improvements in drug delivery technology, and rising patient demand for less invasive, user-friendly insulin administration systems are all contributing factors to the market's steady growth. The widespread availability of wearable patch pumps, the growing integration of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) with closed-loop delivery systems, and the quick uptake of insulin pens and smart insulin pumps are important growth catalysts.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Size and Forecast:



Market Size in 2025: USD 19.13 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 41.00 Billion

CAGR: 7.92% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024









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The market for insulin delivery devices in the United States was estimated to be worth USD 7.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.94% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 15.74 billion.

Due to its exceptionally high diabetes prevalence, well-established private and federal insurance reimbursement ecosystem, and widespread access to cutting-edge delivery technologies, such as hybrid closed-loop insulin pump systems, the U.S. holds the largest market share for insulin delivery devices globally.

Surging Global Diabetes Prevalence is Boosting the Market Expansion Globally

As both Type 1 and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetic populations need continuous, lifelong insulin therapy, the steadily increasing global burden of diabetes mellitus continues to be the key growth driver of the insulin delivery devices market share. The number of patients in need of efficient insulin administration solutions is growing due to aging populations, rising obesity rates, sedentary lifestyles, and fast urbanization in developing countries. The market's long-term revenue trajectory is being reinforced by this growing demand, which is directly translating into increased consumption of insulin pens, pump systems, pen needles, and syringes across all geographies.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The insulin pens segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 43.56% in 2025, attributed to their widespread physician recommendation globally. The insulin pumps segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of 9.14% during the 2026–2035 forecast period, fueled by increasing adoption of tubeless patch pumps, and expanding pediatric pump use globally.

By End-Use

Hospitals & clinics contributed the largest end-use revenue share of 57.38% in 2025, driven by high inpatient diabetes management volumes, ICU insulin infusion protocols, and structured diabetes education programs globally. The homecare segment, however, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.64% between 2026 and 2035, propelled by increasing preference for self-managed diabetes care globally.

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Insulin Delivery Devices Market Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.76%, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional sector in the insulin delivery devices market. This is due to the region's quickly growing diabetes population, developing healthcare infrastructure, and rising government spending on non-communicable disease management initiatives. Growing patient knowledge, expanding universal health coverage programs, and the increasing affordability of mid-tier insulin delivery devices are all contributing factors to the rapid rise in insulin therapy uptake in nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 38.42% in 2025 of the insulin delivery devices market, underpinned by the highest per-capita healthcare expenditure globally, well-established insurance reimbursement frameworks for insulin pumps and CGM-integrated systems, and a highly concentrated base of leading device innovators.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Insulin Delivery Devices Market Report:



Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Medtronic plc

Insulet Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Ypsomed AG

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Embecta Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Gerresheimer AG

Terumo Corporation

HTL-Strefa S.A.

Roche Diabetes Care

Abbott Laboratories

CeQur SA

Biocon Limited

Haselmeier GmbH DEKA Research and Development Corp.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Recent Developments:



In February 2025, Novo Nordisk launched the NovoPen 10 smart insulin pen with embedded Bluetooth dose-tracking technology across 15 markets, enabling seamless digital integration with diabetes management applications to improve patient adherence and clinical outcomes monitoring. In June 2024, Medtronic received FDA clearance for its MiniMed 780G system with updated SmartGuard technology, demonstrating 80% average time-in-range in pivotal trials and reinforcing the company's commercial leadership in the automated insulin delivery devices market.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



DEVICE UTILIZATION & PATIENT ADHERENCE METRICS – helps you understand usage trends across insulin pens, pumps, and syringes, along with patient switching behavior, dosing patterns, and consumable repurchase frequency.

CLINICAL OUTCOMES & GLYCEMIC CONTROL BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate improvements in time-in-range (TIR), HbA1c reduction, hypoglycemia incidence, and the clinical effectiveness of automated and closed-loop insulin delivery systems.

REGULATORY APPROVALS & PRODUCT PIPELINE TRACKING – helps you track FDA and CE approvals, ongoing clinical trials, and breakthrough device designations, providing insights into upcoming innovations and market entrants.

COST-OF-THERAPY & REIMBURSEMENT ANALYSIS – helps you analyze annual treatment costs across device types, insurance coverage variations, and out-of-pocket expenditure burden across different patient segments.

PATIENT ACCESS & AFFORDABILITY INSIGHTS – helps you assess the impact of reimbursement policies and biosimilar insulin availability on device adoption and overall treatment accessibility. TECHNOLOGY ADVANCEMENT & MARKET EVOLUTION – helps you identify the shift toward automated insulin delivery systems and next-generation devices shaping the future of diabetes management.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Report Scope: