Gold Investment: Jewellery Or Biscuits? Which One Is A Smarter Buy?

Gold prices have shot up in the last few years, leaving many confused. Should you buy gold as jewellery or as biscuits? We break down which option makes more sense for you.

Gold prices are climbing every day, and it's got everyone thinking. Should you buy gold now? And if you do, should you get shiny new jewellery or solid gold biscuits? For ages, we Indians have seen gold as a super-safe investment. Even when money loses its value, gold holds strong. That's why many people want to put their savings into gold, but they're just not sure how. Making the wrong choice here could mean losing money instead of making it.Let's talk about jewellery first. We Indians absolutely love our gold ornaments. For weddings, festivals, and big family functions, wearing gold is a must. So naturally, when we think of gold, we think of jewellery. But if you're looking at it as an investment, it's not the best idea. Why? Because you pay extra for making charges and wastage, which can be 10% to 20% of the gold's value. When you sell the jewellery, you don't get that money back. So even if gold prices go up, your profit won't be as high as you'd expect. Buying jewellery just for investment isn't a smart move.Now, let's look at gold biscuits or bars. These are designed purely for investment. The making charges on biscuits are very low. This means almost all your money goes into the actual gold. When the price of gold increases, you get the direct benefit. Selling them is also quite easy. But remember one thing: you need to store them safely. Keeping them at home can be a security risk, so you'll need a bank locker or another secure place. It's a small hassle, but for pure investment, many consider this the best option.First, get clear on why you're buying gold. If you want something to wear for fashion or functions, then buying jewellery is the right call. But if your goal is just investment, then gold biscuits or bars are much better. Nowadays, you also have new options like digital gold and gold bonds. So, don't be in a hurry. Make a plan based on your needs and your budget. If you buy gold the right way, it can give you great returns in the future.