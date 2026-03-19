Navigating A Rapidly Evolving Technology Landscape: Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) And The Trump Administration's Push To Secure Domestic Supplies Of Critical Minerals

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) and may include paid advertising.

Trilogy Metals holds a 50% interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects land package in Alaska, hosting two high-grade undeveloped copper deposits, placing the company within the American push to secure critical mineral independence. The Trump Administration is speeding up policies targeted at reducing dependence on foreign-controlled supply chains. Trilogy Metals is poised to benefit from long-term structural demand for copper and other critical minerals essential to electrification, energy infrastructure, and advanced technologies.

As geopolitical tensions reshape global supply chains, critical minerals have become integral to economic and national security. Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) is becoming increasingly aligned with this shift, as the U.S. Administration ramps up efforts to counter foreign dominance, especially China's, across key mineral markets (ibn/4iKSR ).

China's long-standing control over critical mineral processing and export capacity has highlighted vulnerabilities in American supply chains, especially following recent export restrictions aimed at rare earths and battery-related materials. In response, the Trump Administration has launched...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Trilogy Metals are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/TMQ

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