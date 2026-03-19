Eid Mubarak 2026: 100+ Wishes, Photos, Whatsapp Status, Messages To Share With Loved Ones

In India, the moon was not sighted on Thursday, 19 March, the 29th day of Ramadan. Hence, Eid would be celebrated on Saturday, with Friday, 20 March marking the end of 30-day-long Ramadan in India.

On the occasion of Eid, people hug their near and dear ones, and greet them with 'Eid Mubarak'.

'Eid Mubarak' is an Arabic greeting which means "blessed festival" or "blessed feast".

Here are top 100+ Eid Mubarak 2026 wishes to share with your loved ones:

Eid Mubarak! May this blessed day bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a joyous and blessed Eid! Happy Eid 2026!

May Allah's blessings be with you today and always. Eid Mubarak! May Eid 2026 bring you endless moments of joy and happiness. Eid Mubarak!