Seylan Bank Joins Hands With The 'Samanolasiri Haritha Wandana' Project At Sri Pada

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Seylan Bank recently joined hands with the 'Samanolasiri Haritha Wandana' project, assisting the 'Clean Sri Lanka' movement's restoration of Sri Pada's natural beauty. Uniting environmental and cultural responsibilities, the initiative reaffirmed the Bank with a Heart's commitment to safeguarding the country's heritage for the future.

Seylan Bank assisted the programme in removing polythene and plastic waste accumulated along the three main pilgrimage routes used by devotees ascending the sacred mountain. Contributing to the endeavour, Seylan Bank sponsored 3,000 hand gloves to assist volunteers and participants in their mission.

Speaking about the Bank with a Heart's contribution to the effort, Shanuka Jayarathna, Chief Finance Officer of Seylan Bank, said,“We believe deeply in protecting the country's cultural and environmental beauty. As a site of immense historic and natural significance, we appreciate the value of the 'Samanolasiri Haritha Wandana' project and its goals. By allying with the initiative, the project not only allows us to encourage sustainability initiatives that prioritise environmental responsibility and national development priorities but also emphasise the protection of our religious heritage.”

Driven to raise awareness on the ethical and environmental need to preserve Sri Pada, the project is a large-scale clean-up initiative and part of a broader environmental stewardship plan. The current phase of the project drew the active engagement of nearly 3,000 participants from public institutions, private sector entities, and voluntary groups.