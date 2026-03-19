Delhi Assembly Launches AI-Enabled Chatbot 'Vidhan Sathi' For Mlas​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday launched a dedicated AI-enabled chatbot 'Vidhan Sathi' for its Members, making the city legislature the first in the country to introduce such a tech-enabled facility.​

Addressing legislators, Gupta said,“Members of a legislature are often required to engage with complex laws and policy issues within limited time, Vidhan Sathi, conceived as a dedicated legislative research and assistance tool, is our effort to ensure they are supported with clarity, context, and credible information, so that every discussion in this House is informed, thoughtful, and purposeful.”​

He announced that the system will be rolled out from the upcoming Budget Session, starting March 23.​

Gupta said the move signals a decisive shift towards data-driven, technology-enabled legislative functioning.​

The chatbot is designed to support Members with data-based insights and analysis of Bills, Acts, and policy issues. ​

Members can also upload screenshots of Bills or reports to receive instant analysis and contextual understanding, enabling more informed and effective participation in legislative discussions.​

Its primary objective is not merely to provide access to documents, but to assist Members in analysing complex issues and presenting well-informed, evidence-based arguments in the House, said Gupta.​

Designed for seamless use within the House, 'Vidhan Sathi' is accessible via a dedicated QR code on each Member's desk and a direct digital link, eliminating the need for downloads or additional steps.​

The facility is being made available exclusively to the 70 Hon'ble Members of the Assembly, with access strictly restricted to them, ensuring a secure and institution-specific legislative support framework, said Gupta.​

Vidhan Sathi has been designed specifically for the functioning of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It draws upon the Rules of Procedure, past debates, committee reports, and legislative records, ensuring that the information provided is relevant and institutionally grounded.​

The platform is available in both Hindi and English, and also offers voice-enabled features for ease of use during proceedings.​

Gupta said the upcoming session will include key legislative business, including discussions on reports of the Committee of Privileges and the Public Accounts Committee, and on matters relating to CAG reports, along with opportunities for Members to raise issues and participate in short-duration discussions.​

Further, the full rendition of“Vande Mataram” will also form part of the proceedings, reinforcing a sense of collective purpose and institutional spirit, said Gupta.​