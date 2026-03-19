Amir Receives Phone Call From King Of Bahrain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received Thursday a phone call from HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

At the beginning of the call, HH the Amir and HM the King exchanged greetings on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr, wishing both countries continued progress and prosperity, and their brotherly peoples continued health and well-being.

During the call, HE King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa expressed his condemnation of the Iranian aggression against the Ras Laffan Industrial Area, expressing Bahrain's solidarity with the State of Qatar in confronting this blatant aggression.

Discussion during the call also addressed regional and international developments of mutual interest, and the efforts aimed at enhancing security in the region, as well as ways to de-escalate tensions and contain the situation.