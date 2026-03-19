WTO Warns Middle East Conflict Threatens Global Food Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The World Trade Organization (WTO) warned Thursday that the conflict in the Middle East region poses a direct threat to global food security, urging countries to keep international supply chains open.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala stated during a press briefing in Geneva that the conflict in the Middle East is disrupting shipping routes and driving up energy costs, which in turn reduce fertiliser supply and increase prices.

She noted that prolonged supply disruptions could negatively impact food systems, potentially leading farmers to reduce their use of fertilizers and plant less input-intensive crops.

She stressed the need to keep food trade channels open to allow food supplies to flow to where they are most needed.