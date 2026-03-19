Raízen One Step From Default After Third Agency Downgrade

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Moody's cut Raízen's credit rating from Caa3 to Ca - just one notch above outright default - after a São Paulo court granted the company 180 days of protection from creditors

- The agency classified the Raízen restructuring as a "distressed exchange," meaning creditors are expected to take losses on R$65 billion ($11 billion) in debt - the largest extrajudicial restructuring in Brazilian history

- All three major rating agencies - Moody's, S&P, and Fitch - have now effectively classified Raízen as in default, while Shell prepares to inject R$3.5 billion ($600 million) and potentially take control from Cosan

The Raízen restructuring claimed another casualty on Tuesday when Moody's slashed the company's credit rating from Caa3 to Ca - the second-lowest rung on its scale, one step above outright default. The outlook was changed from negative to stable, not because the situation improved but because there is effectively nothing left to downgrade.

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, has tracked Raízen's collapse from Brazil's biofuel champion to the country's largest-ever corporate debt restructuring. Here is what the latest downgrade means for creditors, shareholders, and the broader agribusiness credit market.

What Triggered the Raízen Restructuring Downgrade

The move followed a São Paulo court granting Raízen a 180-day standstill - a legal freeze that suspends all principal, interest, and penalty payments on debts included in the extrajudicial restructuring plan. Moody 's classified this as a "distressed exchange," its term for a restructuring where creditors are forced to accept worse terms than originally agreed.

The agency also cut the rating on Raízen Fuels Finance's $187 million senior unsecured bonds maturing in 2027 from Caa3 to Ca. The debt package under negotiation covers international bonds, local debentures, agribusiness receivables certificates (CRAs), rural credit notes, and intercompany obligations totaling R$65 billion ($11 billion).

Three Agencies, One Verdict: Default

Moody's is the last of the three major agencies to effectively declare Raízen in default. S&P cut the company to "SD" - selective default - on March 11, the same day the restructuring was filed. Fitch had already slashed Raízen from investment-grade BBB- all the way to CCC in a single day in February, the most dramatic downgrade in recent Brazilian corporate credit history.

The company has 47% creditor support so far and needs a simple majority to formalize the plan in court. If approved, the restructured terms bind 100% of unsecured creditors - including those who voted against. Options on the table include debt-for-equity swaps, extended maturities, asset sales, and corporate reorganizations that could split the business.

How Brazil's Biofuel Giant Got Here

Less than five years ago, Raízen raised $1.3 billion in Brazil's largest IPO of 2021, valued at R$76 billion. The Shell-Cosan joint venture operates 7,000 fuel stations, runs 24 sugarcane mills, and pioneered second-generation cellulosic ethanol. Then drought and wildfires destroyed 7% of its cane crops, Brazil's Selic rate climbed to 15%, and capital-intensive expansion projects failed to deliver returns.

Net debt ballooned to R$55.3 billion ($9.5 billion), leverage hit 5.2 times EBITDA, and the company posted a R$15.6 billion ($2.7 billion) quarterly loss in October-December 2025 - six times worse than a year earlier. RAIZ4 shares trade around R$0.70, down more than 80% from the IPO price, and bonds sit at roughly 30 cents on the dollar.

The fallout extends well beyond institutional investors. Between 60% and 90% of Raízen's agribusiness receivables certificates were purchased by retail investors, according to data platform Vitrify. Roughly R$11.4 billion ($2 billion) in CRAs and debentures remain outstanding in the hands of individual bondholders who have no direct seat at the negotiating table - their interests are represented by trustees who must now navigate Brazil's largest-ever corporate debt overhaul.

Shell has committed R$3.5 billion ($600 million) in fresh capital and Cosan founder Rubens Ometto R$500 million ($86 million). If roughly R$16 billion in debt is converted to equity as expected, Shell would take outright control of the venture - ending the equal partnership that defined Raízen since its creation in 2011. Operations with suppliers, employees, and customers remain unaffected during the standstill, but for creditors holding billions in bonds and CRAs, the message is clear: losses are coming.