Toobit Rolls Out AI Agent Trade Kit, Bridging AI Conversations With Market Actions

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the release of its AI Agent Trade Kit. This open-source framework allows traders to link large language models directly to the exchange, turning simple conversations into real-time market actions.

The AI Agent Trade Kit removes the need for manual dashboard navigation by utilizing the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Designed as a series of modular files, the kit teaches AI agents how to handle specific tasks without additional programming. This framework provides models like Claude and ChatGPT with the specific agent skills required to monitor price trends, manage spot and futures orders, and track portfolio balances.

"AI has become a standard part of how we manage our digital lives," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "The AI Agent Trade Kit brings that experience to crypto by automating the manual parts of using an exchange. By letting an agent handle the constant stream of account updates and order placement, our traders can reclaim their time and put their energy into decision making."

The toolkit includes over 66 specialized tools, offering full coverage across the exchange ecosystem:



Market data: Access to real-time depth, price history, and exchange info without requiring a sign-in.

Trading operations: Direct order placement for spot and futures positions. Asset portfolio: Real-time tracking of balances, P&L, and transaction history.



Toobit designed the kit to run entirely locally, keeping trader privacy at the forefront of the architecture. By storing credentials in a local configuration file, the system ensures that sensitive data never leaves the user device. This local-first approach extends to transaction signing, which occurs entirely on the trader's machine to protect private keys.

Traders maintain final authority over these interactions through customizable access levels. The kit allows for total control over an agent's scope, including the ability to toggle specific modules or restrict the agent to a read-only mode.

The AI Agent Trade Kit is distributed under the MIT License and is available on GitHub. It supports multiple interfaces, including an MCP server for chat-based models and a Command Line Interface (CLI) for automated scripts and terminal management. For instructions and integration details, please visit the Toobit AI Agent Trade Kit page.

AI agents have evolved from simple tools into active participants within the digital asset ecosystem. Over 42% of professionals in the financial sector now use agentic AI to manage complex workflows and navigate volatile markets.

This transition is fueled by the move toward automation, with 84% of the industry identifying open-source models as a critical part of their long-term strategy. As the market moves away from manual monitoring, these agents are becoming the standard for traders who want to stay ahead of the curve.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds-an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

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