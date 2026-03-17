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Federal Bank Inaugurates New Branch At Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase I, New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 17th March, 2026: Federal Bank inaugurated new branch at Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase I, New Delhi. The auspicious inauguration ceremony took place with esteemed dignitaries gracing the occasion. In a colourful function, the branch was inaugurated by Shri Sunil Malhotra, President of the Okhla Industries Association. Shri Vinay Baveja, President of the Okhla Printing Press Association (OPPA) inaugurated the strong room, while the ATM cum CDM was inaugurated by Shri Y C Jain, General Secretary of the Okhla Industries Association.
Vinod Kumar R, Vice President & New Delhi Zonal Head of the Bank presided over the function. The event was further graced by the presence of Shri Harshpal S Sawhney, Senior Vice President of the Okhla Industries Association, Shri Jugesh Arora, Organising Secretary of the Okhla Industries Association, Shri Augustine Ambat Joseph, MD of Console Industries, Shri Sunny Dahuja, Deputy Vice President & New Delhi Regional Head of the Bank, customers and Heads of nearby branches.
During his presidential address, Vinod Kumar highlighted the importance of MSMEs as the backbone of India's economy and emphasized Okhla's strategic significance as a major MSME hub. He noted that the new Branch will enable the Bank to better serve entrepreneurs, manufacturers, traders, and small businesses in the region.
The new branch is equipped with modern facilities and cutting-edge technology to offer a seamless banking experience. Federal Bank, now in its ninth decade of operations, continues to expand through a phygital strategy, combining a strong branch network with industry-leading digital capabilities.
About Federal Bank
Federal Bank (NSE: FEDERALBNK) is one of India's leading private sector banks, with a legacy spanning nine decades and a clear focus on long-term value creation. As on 31 December 2025, the Bank's total business mix (deposits and advances) stood at ₹5.53 lakh crore.
With a strong nationwide presence of over 1,600 banking outlets complemented by robust digital capabilities, Federal Bank serves millions of customers through an integrated physical and digital network. The Bank maintains an international connect through its Representative Offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which serve as key touchpoints for Non-Resident Indian customers in the UAE. It also operates an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City, becoming part of India's evolving global financial ecosystem.
Anchored in its core values of trust, prudence, and customer centricity, Federal Bank continues to evolve through disciplined execution and a clear, contemporary approach to banking.
Vinod Kumar R, Vice President & New Delhi Zonal Head of the Bank presided over the function. The event was further graced by the presence of Shri Harshpal S Sawhney, Senior Vice President of the Okhla Industries Association, Shri Jugesh Arora, Organising Secretary of the Okhla Industries Association, Shri Augustine Ambat Joseph, MD of Console Industries, Shri Sunny Dahuja, Deputy Vice President & New Delhi Regional Head of the Bank, customers and Heads of nearby branches.
During his presidential address, Vinod Kumar highlighted the importance of MSMEs as the backbone of India's economy and emphasized Okhla's strategic significance as a major MSME hub. He noted that the new Branch will enable the Bank to better serve entrepreneurs, manufacturers, traders, and small businesses in the region.
The new branch is equipped with modern facilities and cutting-edge technology to offer a seamless banking experience. Federal Bank, now in its ninth decade of operations, continues to expand through a phygital strategy, combining a strong branch network with industry-leading digital capabilities.
About Federal Bank
Federal Bank (NSE: FEDERALBNK) is one of India's leading private sector banks, with a legacy spanning nine decades and a clear focus on long-term value creation. As on 31 December 2025, the Bank's total business mix (deposits and advances) stood at ₹5.53 lakh crore.
With a strong nationwide presence of over 1,600 banking outlets complemented by robust digital capabilities, Federal Bank serves millions of customers through an integrated physical and digital network. The Bank maintains an international connect through its Representative Offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which serve as key touchpoints for Non-Resident Indian customers in the UAE. It also operates an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City, becoming part of India's evolving global financial ecosystem.
Anchored in its core values of trust, prudence, and customer centricity, Federal Bank continues to evolve through disciplined execution and a clear, contemporary approach to banking.
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