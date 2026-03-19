Indonesia's Closing Window For A Demographic Dividend

MENAFN - Asia Times) Indonesia is often seen as one of Asia's great demographic opportunities. With a population of more than 275 million and a still-expanding working-age cohort, it has long been expected to ride the same labour-driven growth wave that powered East Asia's rise. But that window is closing fast.

The world has already reached peak youth, and Southeast Asia is not exempt from the shift. For Indonesia, the ultimate question is whether it can convert the demographic dividend before the rules of development change.

Globally, the number of young people has peaked, while older populations are rising rapidly. By around 2030, for the first time ever, the total number of people under 25 will start to shrink.

According to the UN, fertility rates are falling almost everywhere and population growth is slowing. Indonesia is following this trajectory. Its fertility rate has declined from above five children per woman in the 1970s to around replacement level today. This marks a profound structural transition: the era of abundant youth is ending, even in countries that still appear“young.”

Yet demography is not destiny. Demographic change is a slow-moving structural force that reshapes economies, but its outcomes depend on policy choices and institutional capacity. In this context, Indonesia still has time to act. Its working-age population is projected to grow into the 2030s, offering a narrowing but still significant opportunity to boost productivity, incomes and domestic demand.

The problem is that the traditional model of development, based on absorbing surplus labor into low-cost manufacturing, is no longer as effective as it once was. Supply chains are fragmenting, automation is becoming cheaper, and large firms increasingly prioritize resilience and technology over low wages.

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It is already feeling this shift. While it has attracted some manufacturing relocation from China, particularly in sectors like nickel processing and electric vehicle supply chains, it has struggled to replicate the export-led industrialization seen in Vietnam.

Data from the Asian Development Bank shows that manufacturing's share of GDP has stagnated over the past two decades, even as the labour force has continued to expand.

This mismatch between a still-growing workforce and limited high-productivity job creation is the central demographic challenge for Indonesia. Without sufficient job creation, the demographic dividend risks becoming a demographic drag. And without urgent reforms in skills, labour participation and industrial policy, Indonesia risks squandering its demographic window.

The stakes are high. Indonesia's labor force is expected to exceed 200 million by 2045. At the same time, it faces persistent skills gaps. The OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) national report highlights weaknesses in foundational skills, which could limit Indonesia's ability to move up the value chain.

This is where the concept of empowered becomes critical. If the age of cheap labor is ending, the government must invest in workers who are skilled, adaptable and technologically capable, making skills the new infrastructure. This means not only improving basic education, but also expanding vocational training, digital literacy and lifelong learning systems.

There are also underutilized sources of labor supply. Female labor force participation in Indonesia remains relatively low at around 53%. Increasing women's participation could provide a significant boost to economic growth, much as it has in other Asian economies.

Similarly, regional disparities within the country mean that some areas face labour shortages while others have surplus workers, highlighting the need for better internal mobility and urban planning.

At the same time, Indonesia must embrace technology rather than resist it. Automation and artificial intelligence are often seen as threats to employment, but they can also enhance productivity and create new sectors.

The key is to ensure that workers are equipped to complement, rather than compete with, machines. This requires coordinated investments in education, digital infrastructure and innovation ecosystems.

Indonesia's demographic future is also shaped by its position in a changing global landscape. As China ages and its labor force contracts, opportunities may open for emerging economies in Southeast Asia.

But these opportunities are not guaranteed, because China is already compensating for demographic headwinds through automation and innovation, as seen in its rapid adoption of industrial robots and high-tech manufacturing. Competing in this environment will require Indonesia to move beyond low-cost advantages.

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Indonesia must recognize that demographic change is not uniform. One of the key insights from the UNDP projection report is the importance of diversity in demographic transitions. While some regions age rapidly, others remain youthful.

This creates opportunities for“chronological arbitrage”-linking labor, capital and markets across different demographic profiles. For Indonesia, this could mean strengthening regional integration within ASEAN, where demographic trajectories vary widely.

The clock is ticking. Indonesia's demographic dividend will not last indefinitely. By the 2040s, its population will begin to age more rapidly, and the window for labour-driven growth will close. The country's long-term prosperity will depend on whether it can transform its demographic advantage into a productivity advantage.

That requires a shift in mindset. Demography should be seen as an active policy domain. Indonesia's future will not be determined by how many young people it has, but by what those young people can do.

In the era after peak youth, the real dividend is no longer demographic. It is human capability. Countries that recognize this will shape the next phase of Asian growth. Those that do not will fall behind.

Jonathan Manullang is a permanent member of the Basic Income Earth Network, a London-based organization linking global efforts on basic income

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