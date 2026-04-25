IISER Bhopal Director Prof Gobardhan Das Appointed NITI Aayog Member

Prof Das Appointed Full-Time Member of NITI Aayog

In a move that signals a strengthening bond between India's premier scientific research community and national policy-making, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Prof. Gobardhan Das, Director of IISER Bhopal, in Kolkata today. The meeting served as a formal recognition of Prof. Das's new role as a Full-Time Member of NITI Aayog, a position that places him at the heart of India's strategic development and "Viksit Bharat" vision. "I congratulate him on becoming a Full-Time Member of NITI Aayog. May he contribute immensely to nation-building," Shah posted on X.

Prof. Das, an acclaimed immunologist and the current head of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal, is widely respected for his contributions to infectious disease research and academic administration. His transition to NITI Aayog is seen as a strategic step to integrate evidence-based scientific research into the country's socio-economic policies.

A Journey of 'Dreams, Hopes, and Beliefs'

Prof Gobardhan Das, who has been appointed as a full-time member of NITI Aayog, on Saturday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity, emphasising the impact of the position for those with humble roots. In an X post, Das recalled his beginnings from West Bengal, along with his experience as an individual from a marginalised community. "Today is a very important day in my life. I sincerely thank the dynamic Prime Minister, the honorable Shri Narendra Modi Ji, for giving me the opportunity to serve as a member of @NITIAayog. I am the son of an ordinary farmer family from the Dalit class in a remote village of West Bengal. Since childhood, the fragrance of the soil, the value of hard work, and the truth of struggle have been an integral part of my life. Today's responsibility is not just a position for me; it is a glimpse of the dreams, hopes, and beliefs of countless ordinary people like me," he said.

Das, who is currently the Director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal, reaffirmed his dedication to improving the standard of living for remote areas, the farmer community, and ordinary people, describing it as a way for "complete development" of the nation. "For this purpose, I promise to work with honesty, dedication, and full responsibility under the guidance of the honorable Prime Minister Ji," Das said in the post.

"Being able to contribute even a little to the country's progress on this journey under the visionary leadership of the honorable Prime Minister Ji is a matter of pride for me. I seek everyone's blessings and cooperation," he added.

Renowned Scientific Career

Dr Gobardhan Das is a celebrated Molecular Science Professor, specialising in Immunology, Infectious Diseases and Cell Biology over a scientific career of nearly three decades.

New NITI Aayog Team Takes Shape

The new Niti Aayog team includes two eminent experts hailing from West Bengal - senior economist Dr Ashok Lahiri as Vice Chairperson and Scientist Dr Gobardhan Das as a member.

Along with them, PM Modi also congratulated Dr Rajiv Gauba, Prof K V Raju, Prof Abhay Karandikar and Dr M Srinivas on becoming Full Time Members of NITI Aayog. (ANI)

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