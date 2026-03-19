Kummanam Returns As BJP Unveils Second Kerala List Amid Internal Churn

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 19 (IANS) Senior leader Kummanam Rajasekharan has been brought back into the electoral fray as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of candidates on Thursday for the Kerala Legislative Assembly election 2026, seeking to quell internal discontent and recalibrate its strategy.

The party's first list, released on March 16 with 47 names, had triggered murmurs within the ranks, particularly over the exclusion of veterans like Rajasekharan.

A day later, concerns grew louder, forcing the leadership to revisit its choices.

In the second list of 39 candidates, Rajasekharan has now been fielded from Aranmula, a constituency located close to the famed Sabarimala Temple.

He had earlier gained prominence for his strong stand opposing the entry of women of all ages into the shrine, a position that had resonated with sections of the electorate at the time.

Meanwhile, CPI legislator from Nattika, C who quit the party after not getting his seat has been fielded from the Nattika seat.

The list also features new entrants, including noted cardiologist Dr. Prathap, who joined the party only recently and has been fielded from Kollam.

His inclusion signals the BJP's attempt to broaden its appeal by bringing in professionals with public visibility.

Despite these moves, the BJP faces an uphill task in Kerala.

The party currently has no representation in the outgoing 140-member Assembly, having lost the lone seat it had won for the first time in 2016 from Nemom.

Determined to regain a foothold, state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar is contesting from Nemom this time, making it a high-profile battle.

The latest list, however, leaves out key constituencies such as Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram Central, indicating that the party is treading cautiously in sensitive seats.

With internal concerns addressed, at least partially, and a mix of seasoned leaders and fresh faces in the fray, the BJP is attempting a more calibrated push in Kerala.

Whether this strategy translates into electoral gains will become clear when the state votes on April 9.