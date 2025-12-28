Japan Ski Resorts To Fine Tourists From 2026

Dhaka: Hakuba village, a popular ski resort town in Nagano prefecture, Japan, will introduce fines for disruptive tourist behaviour from 1 July 2026, local authorities said. The rules cover graffiti, loud noises after 10pm, fireworks, smoking while walking, and other actions, with penalties of up to ¥50,000 (£237) for offenders who refuse to comply with official orders.

The measures update a 2015“Village Manners” ordinance that prohibited bad behaviour but did not impose fines. Hakuba, a global hotspot for skiers and snowboarders, received 2.71 million tourists in 2024, up from 330,000 in 2023, highlighting a post-pandemic tourism surge fueled by a weak yen and rising international demand.

Mayor Toshiro Maruyama said the rules aim to protect the village's landscape and ensure a comfortable environment for residents and visitors. Hakuba joins around 20 Japanese municipalities, including Kyoto, Kamakura and Fukuoka, that have introduced similar measures amid concerns about overtourism.

Japan welcomed 36.9 million international visitors in 2024, a 47.1% increase from 2023, surpassing the pre-pandemic record. Incidents by foreign tourists, such as graffiti at Tokyo's Meiji Jingu shrine, climbing sacred gates, or mistreating wildlife in Nara, have drawn public criticism.

