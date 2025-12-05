Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crown Prince Voices Prided In Remarkable Achievement Signals New Era For Jordanian Football

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II affirmed that Jordan is witnessing a historic moment, marking the beginning of a new era for Jordanian football.
In a post on Instagram, the Crown Prince wrote: "A historic moment we are living today Proud of Jordan's great achievement. A dream that marks new beginnings for Jordanian football."

Jordan News Agency

