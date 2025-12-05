Crown Prince Voices Prided In Remarkable Achievement Signals New Era For Jordanian Football

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II affirmed that Jordan is witnessing a historic moment, marking the beginning of a new era for Jordanian football.In a post on Instagram, the Crown Prince wrote: "A historic moment we are living today Proud of Jordan's great achievement. A dream that marks new beginnings for Jordanian football."

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.