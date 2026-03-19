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Iran Strikes Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG Facility with Ballistic Missiles
(MENAFN) Iran has carried out a new ballistic missile attack on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, a major hub for liquefied natural gas, according to reports from the Qatari Defense Ministry on Thursday.
The ministry stated that the missiles hit the facility and caused damage, as shared via the US social media company X’s platform.
In a separate update, QatarEnergy confirmed that several of its LNG facilities were targeted early Thursday, resulting in significant fires and extensive structural damage. Emergency teams were immediately dispatched to control the situation, and no casualties were reported, according to the company.
This follows a missile attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City reported by QatarEnergy on Wednesday, which houses the country’s primary LNG production infrastructure.
The regional conflict has intensified since Israel and the US launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, reportedly resulting in about 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks on Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets.
The ministry stated that the missiles hit the facility and caused damage, as shared via the US social media company X’s platform.
In a separate update, QatarEnergy confirmed that several of its LNG facilities were targeted early Thursday, resulting in significant fires and extensive structural damage. Emergency teams were immediately dispatched to control the situation, and no casualties were reported, according to the company.
This follows a missile attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City reported by QatarEnergy on Wednesday, which houses the country’s primary LNG production infrastructure.
The regional conflict has intensified since Israel and the US launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, reportedly resulting in about 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks on Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets.
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