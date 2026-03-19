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Trump Addresses Attacks on Qatar’s Gas Infrastructure
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that Israel would refrain from launching another strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field unless Tehran chooses to retaliate. He also cautioned that any additional assault targeting Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities would trigger a decisive US reaction, potentially leading to the complete destruction of the site.
“The United States knew nothing about this particular attack (on the South Pars field), and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
His remarks seemed to conflict with prior reports suggesting that Washington had been aware of the strike beforehand, although it did not take part in the operation.
Trump further asserted that Iran had "unjustifiably and unfairly" targeted part of Qatar's LNG installation in Ras Laffan Industrial City, attributing the move to a misunderstanding of the situation.
He characterized Israel’s attack on South Pars as having "violently lashed out" at the facility "out of anger," noting that only "a relatively small section" of the gas field was affected.
Additionally, Trump warned that if Qatar’s LNG infrastructure were struck again, the United States would "massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field" regardless of Israeli participation, emphasizing that such an action would occur on a scale Iran had "never seen or witnessed before."
“The United States knew nothing about this particular attack (on the South Pars field), and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
His remarks seemed to conflict with prior reports suggesting that Washington had been aware of the strike beforehand, although it did not take part in the operation.
Trump further asserted that Iran had "unjustifiably and unfairly" targeted part of Qatar's LNG installation in Ras Laffan Industrial City, attributing the move to a misunderstanding of the situation.
He characterized Israel’s attack on South Pars as having "violently lashed out" at the facility "out of anger," noting that only "a relatively small section" of the gas field was affected.
Additionally, Trump warned that if Qatar’s LNG infrastructure were struck again, the United States would "massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field" regardless of Israeli participation, emphasizing that such an action would occur on a scale Iran had "never seen or witnessed before."
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