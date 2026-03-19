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Indonesia Delays Sending Troops to Palestinian Territory
(MENAFN) Indonesia has suspended plans to send up to 8,000 troops to the Gaza, a cabinet official announced on Tuesday, citing escalating regional instability.
“Everything is on hold,” Minister of State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said following a coordination meeting at the Defense Ministry, according to reports.
Jakarta had initially pledged the troops for deployment under the International Stabilization Force (ISF) to the conflict-stricken Gaza Strip, a mission approved by the UN Security Council last November through a US-led resolution.
Prasetyo explained that the decision to delay participation indefinitely was primarily due to the “escalating regional security situation.” Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had also confirmed that the country’s plan to send peacekeeping forces to Gaza is now on hold.
The announcement comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East following joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran on February 28, which triggered retaliatory strikes by Tehran targeting Israel and US bases across the Gulf. Reports indicate the conflict has resulted in over 1,200 fatalities, including senior Iranian officials.
“Everything is on hold,” Minister of State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said following a coordination meeting at the Defense Ministry, according to reports.
Jakarta had initially pledged the troops for deployment under the International Stabilization Force (ISF) to the conflict-stricken Gaza Strip, a mission approved by the UN Security Council last November through a US-led resolution.
Prasetyo explained that the decision to delay participation indefinitely was primarily due to the “escalating regional security situation.” Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had also confirmed that the country’s plan to send peacekeeping forces to Gaza is now on hold.
The announcement comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East following joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran on February 28, which triggered retaliatory strikes by Tehran targeting Israel and US bases across the Gulf. Reports indicate the conflict has resulted in over 1,200 fatalities, including senior Iranian officials.
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