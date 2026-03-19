IPL 2026: RCB Star Virat Kohli Cautioned About T20 Comeback Challenges After Focusing On Odis

The ace batter Virat Kohli will return to action in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, representing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 19th consecutive season. Kohli has been RCB's backbone for nearly two decades, making his debut in 2008 and evolving into one of the most consistent and influential performers in the franchise's history.

The former captain's return to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru a year after winning his maiden IPL triumph with the franchise has generated huge excitement among fans. Though the 37-year-old retired from the T20Is following India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, he has continued to ply his trade in the Indian Premier League. Now, Kohli has retired from Test cricket and has shifted his focus to ODI cricket.

After having retired from T20Is and Tests and focusing only on ODIs, intending to extend his illustrious career till the 2027 ODI World Cup, Virat Kohli will now return to the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are defending champions of the tournament.

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'Things Will Be Different for Kohli'

As Virat Kohli prepares for his return to action for the IPL 2026, former India cricketer turned commentator, Irfan Pathan, has cautioned the ace batter about the challenges of readjusting to the T20 format after retiring from the format at the international level and Test cricket, and focusing only on ODIs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan stated that while Kohli's talent and experience remain unmatched, returning to the IPL after a break from competitive cricket will require him to adapt his game and regain the intensity needed for T20 success.

“This time, things will be a little different for Kohli. For the first time, he will play the IPL, having completely retired from Test cricket. He is playing only one format. It is not easy for anyone. But he has scored, and his performance has been brilliant. Even when he comes after a break, it has not been difficult for him in one-day cricket,” the former India all-rounder said.

“In T20s, when you play the aggressor and come in not having played a lot, it will be challenging. But he has faced many challenges before as well. I am very excited to see how he will go forward this season,” he added.

Virat Kohli's last appearance in competitive cricket was in the ODI series against New Zealand in January, and he was the highest run-getter for Team India, amassing 240 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 80 and a strike rate of 105.26 in three matches. It's been two months since Kohli last featured in competitive cricket, and he will be keen to hit the ground running for RCB as the defending champions in IPL 2026.

Virat Kohli's Long-Standing Association with RCB

Virat Kohli has been synonymous with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's success and legacy over the years, leading the team through the highs and lows and consistently delivering match-winning performances. In fact, Kohli remains the only player to have played for only one franchise since the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008.

Speaking on Kohli's association with RCB, Irfa Pathan stated that the ace batter and franchise have become inseparable, with his leadership, experience, and consistency having defined the RCB's identity over the years.

“Virat Kohli and RCB are an identity that goes together. He started with RCB and is still playing for them. He has delivered brilliant performances. It was also a golden period in his career when he captained the team, there were a lot of brilliant performances,” Irfan said.

“When they won last season, his strike rate also went up. He did not play anchor but took the role of an aggressor. It was a very big factor. They will expect even this time that he keeps up the same form,” he added.

Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore) from 2011 to 2023, guiding the side to 66 wins in 70 outings, with a win percentage of 46.15 in 143 matches. Under the leadership of Kohli, RCB reached the final twice in 2011 and 2016, but fell short of the title after losin Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Virat is the leading run-getter for the RCB, amassing 8661 runs, including 8 centuries and 63 fifties, at an average of 39.54 and an economy rate of 132.85 in 267 matches.

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