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Israeli Military Conducts Raids, Detains Dozens of Palestinian Women
(MENAFN) The Israeli military detained 16 Palestinian women on Wednesday during raids in the West Bank city of Qalqilya, according to local sources.
As stated by reports, most of the women “are wives of freed prisoners or detainees and mothers of killed Palestinians.” Sources said Israeli forces carried out searches in homes across Qalqilya as well as in the towns of Azzun, Kafr Thulth, and Sanniriya.
Two of the detained women were reportedly released after questioning by Israeli authorities.
The Israeli army conducts near-daily operations in cities and towns throughout the West Bank, which it describes as “security campaigns” targeting individuals it considers “wanted.”
According to Palestinian sources, at least 1,132 Palestinians have been killed and around 11,700 injured by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank since the Gaza conflict erupted in October 2023. Additionally, approximately 22,000 Palestinians have been detained during this period.
In a landmark decision in July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal and called for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
As stated by reports, most of the women “are wives of freed prisoners or detainees and mothers of killed Palestinians.” Sources said Israeli forces carried out searches in homes across Qalqilya as well as in the towns of Azzun, Kafr Thulth, and Sanniriya.
Two of the detained women were reportedly released after questioning by Israeli authorities.
The Israeli army conducts near-daily operations in cities and towns throughout the West Bank, which it describes as “security campaigns” targeting individuals it considers “wanted.”
According to Palestinian sources, at least 1,132 Palestinians have been killed and around 11,700 injured by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank since the Gaza conflict erupted in October 2023. Additionally, approximately 22,000 Palestinians have been detained during this period.
In a landmark decision in July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal and called for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
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