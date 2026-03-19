Large-Scale Infrastructure Projects Supporting Growth In The Hydraulic Equipment Market 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The hydraulic equipment market is dominated by a mix of global fluid power conglomerates, diversified industrial equipment manufacturers, specialized hydraulic component suppliers, and regionally focused system integrators. Companies are focusing on product portfolio expansion, application-specific system customization, energy-efficient hydraulic solutions, advanced sealing and filtration technologies, and digital condition-monitoring platforms to strengthen market presence and enhance operational performance standards. Emphasis on manufacturing automation, supply chain localization, aftermarket service networks, smart hydraulic integration with IoT-enabled diagnostics, performance optimization in high-pressure environments, and strategic collaborations with OEMs across construction, agriculture, mining, and industrial machinery sectors remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking market expansion opportunities, technological innovation, and long-term partnerships within the rapidly evolving global hydraulic equipment and fluid power systems industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Hydraulic Equipment Market?

. According to our research, Bosch Rexroth AG led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The company's industrial hydraulics division, which is directly involved in the hydraulic equipment market, offers a comprehensive portfolio of hydraulic pumps, motors, valves, cylinders, power units, and motion control systems that support high-force transmission, precision control, energy efficiency, and operational reliability across construction, manufacturing, mining, agriculture, and industrial automation applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Hydraulic Equipment Market?

Major companies operating in the hydraulic equipment market are Bosch Rexroth AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Danfoss A/S, KYB Corporation, Helios Technologies, Bucher Hydraulics Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Linde Hydraulics Corp, Eaton Corporation plc, Hydac International GmbH, TOKYO KEIKI (formerly TOKIMEC) Inc., Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, HAWE Hydraulik SE, HydraForce Inc., Moog Inc., Weichai Power, Dantal Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd., Yuken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Poclain Hydraulics, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A., Fluitronics GmbH, American Design & Manufacturing Inc., Concentric AB.

How Concentrated Is The Hydraulic Equipment Market?

. The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 14% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent industrial safety standards, increasing demand for high-pressure and high-efficiency hydraulic systems, growing integration of electro-hydraulic and smart control technologies, and the requirement for precision engineering and large-scale manufacturing capabilities. Leading players such as Bosch Rexroth AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Danfoss A/S, KYB Corporation, Helios Technologies, Bucher Hydraulics Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Linde Hydraulics Corp, and Eaton Corporation plc hold notable market shares through diversified hydraulic component portfolios, strong OEM relationships across construction, agriculture, material handling, mining, and industrial machinery sectors, global production networks, and continuous innovation in energy-efficient pumps, valves, actuators, and intelligent motion control systems. As demand for automation, electrification of heavy equipment, energy-efficient fluid power solutions, and digitally integrated hydraulic platforms increases, technological advancement, strategic acquisitions, and expansion into emerging industrial markets are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the hydraulic equipment market.

. Leading companies include:

o Bosch Rexroth AG (3%)

o Parker Hannifin Corporation (3%)

o Danfoss A/S (2%)

o KYB Corporation (2%)

o Helios Technologies (1%)

o Bucher Hydraulics Inc. (1%)

o Daikin Industries Ltd. (1%)

o Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (1%)

o Linde Hydraulics Corp (1%)

o Eaton Corporation plc (0.3%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Hydraulic Equipment Market?

. Major raw materials suppliers in the hydraulic equipment market include ArcelorMittal S.A., Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO Holdings Inc., Tata Steel Limited, United States Steel Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, Alcoa Corporation, Norsk Hydro ASA, Covestro AG, BASF SE, Lanxess AG, and DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Hydraulic Equipment Market?

. Major wholesalers or distributors in the hydraulic equipment market include Motion Industries Inc., Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., W.W. Grainger Inc., Fastenal Company, ERIKS Group, Ryco Hydraulics Pty Ltd, Hansa-Flex AG, Pirtek Europe Ltd., SunSource LLC, MRC Global Inc., Hydraulic Supply Company, and TOMCO Group of Companies.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Hydraulic Equipment Market?

. Major end users in the hydraulic equipment market include Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Deere & Company, Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial N.V., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Sandvik AB, Metso Corporation, Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., and JCB Ltd.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

. Battery-powered hydraulic pump platforms are transforming the hydraulic equipment market by enhancing portability, improving on-site operational flexibility, and reducing dependence on wired power infrastructure in industrial and field applications.

. Example: In September 2025, Rehobot Hydraulics launched the PEP70-2500MRV battery-powered hydraulic pump, a compact high-pressure unit driven by a brushless DC (BLDC) motor and compatible with the widely adopted Makita 18V LXT battery platform.

. Its cordless architecture, standardized battery integration, and high-efficiency motor design enable reliable high-pressure output, faster deployment, reduced setup complexity, and improved technician mobility, strengthening productivity and versatility across construction, maintenance, and industrial service environments.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

. Digital Proportional Control Platforms Enhancing Precision And Hydraulic System Stability

. Modular Hydrostatic Drivelines Advancing Efficiency And Zero-Emission Readiness

. Precision Fluid Control Technologies Strengthening Safety And Measurement Accuracy

. Heavy-Duty Demolition Platforms Improving Durability And Operational Performance

. Unified Digital Configuration Tools Streamlining Hydraulic System Design And Validation

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