403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Urges for Moratorium After Attacks in Iran, Qatar
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for an immediate halt to military attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, following recent strikes on gas facilities in Iran and Qatar.
According to reports, Macron said he had spoken with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump after the attacks, stressing that it was in their "common interest" to immediately pause strikes on energy and water infrastructure.
He emphasized on the social media platform X: "Civilian populations and their essential needs, as well as the security of energy supplies, must be protected from military escalation."
The call for a pause followed an Israeli airstrike on Iran's South Pars gas field, which temporarily halted operations at two major refineries. Separately, QatarEnergy reported a missile strike on the Ras Laffan Industrial City, the country’s principal hub for liquefied natural gas production.
Reports state that joint US-Israeli operations against Iran began on February 28 and have resulted in approximately 1,300 deaths, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets.
According to reports, Macron said he had spoken with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump after the attacks, stressing that it was in their "common interest" to immediately pause strikes on energy and water infrastructure.
He emphasized on the social media platform X: "Civilian populations and their essential needs, as well as the security of energy supplies, must be protected from military escalation."
The call for a pause followed an Israeli airstrike on Iran's South Pars gas field, which temporarily halted operations at two major refineries. Separately, QatarEnergy reported a missile strike on the Ras Laffan Industrial City, the country’s principal hub for liquefied natural gas production.
Reports state that joint US-Israeli operations against Iran began on February 28 and have resulted in approximately 1,300 deaths, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment