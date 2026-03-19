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S4UA Athletes To Play At Actors Cricket Bash Finale In Mumbai Alongside OTT Actors


2026-03-19 02:05:41
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, March 2026: On 27th March, children from special schools will step onto a cricket field they are usually never part of.
Athletes from Sports for Unique Athletes (S4UA) will play alongside known OTT actors including Sharad Kelkar, Aly Goni, Varun Badola at the Actors Cricket Bash (ACB) Finale in Mumbai - not as spectators, but as players.
Event Details

· Event: Actors Cricket Bash – Finale
· Date: 27 March
· Time: 12 PM
· Venue:
· Featuring: S4UA athletes + OTT actors

For most of these children, sport is limited - not by ability, but by access.
S4UA works with children with autism and Down syndrome across special schools, using structured sports training to build strength, routine, and confidence.

On this day, they share the same field.
These kids are always on the sidelines. This time, they are in the game.

Pooja Mehra – Founder – s4ua

This match brings together entertainment and sport, but more importantly, it creates a space where children with disabilities are not separated or adapted for - just included.

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