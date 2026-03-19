Ponda Bypoll: AAP Fields Businessman Gitesh Naik Day After He Joins

Ponda Bypoll Candidates Announced

Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced local businessman Gitesh Naik as its candidate for the Ponda assembly constituency bypoll, a day after he joined the party.

Naik, who comes from the Bahujan Samaj and has been a social worker, joined AAP in the presence of national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. "Today, we welcome Mr. Geetesh Naik - a dynamic social worker from the Bahujan Samaj - to the Aam Aadmi Party. It will greatly strengthen AAP in Ponda and Goa," Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X after Naik joined the party.

Bypoll Schedule and Background

The seats fell vacant following the demise of the agriculture minister and former CM Ravi Naik due to cardiac arrest. BJP has announced Ravi Naik's son, Ritesh Ravi Naik, as their candidate. The bypoll in Ponda will be held on April 9, and the results will be out on May 4.

Election Commission's Directives

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies in six states across the country.

EC has stated that polling will be conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) along with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) at all polling stations.

For voter identification, the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) will be the primary document. In addition, documents such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence, Passport, Bank or Post Office Passbook, MGNREGA Job Card, and Health Insurance Smart Card will also be accepted.

Model Code of Conduct and Disclosures

Meanwhile, with the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in the Rahuri and Baramati constituencies.

The Commission has also made it mandatory for candidates and political parties to publicise information about candidates with criminal backgrounds three times during the campaign period.

The Election Commission has instructed all concerned authorities to make necessary arrangements for the by-elections and ensure strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)