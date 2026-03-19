Internet Can't Keep Calm: 4-Hour Dhurandhar 2 Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media Check Out

For Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the internet suggests a cushion, a food stockpile, and a well-timed sick day. With its long runtime making headlines, memes have taken hold even before the first episode starts.

What's the biggest punchline? Its eye-watering duration. Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which runs for approximately 3 hours, 49 minutes, and 6 seconds (before intervals and the unavoidable pre-film advertising), has sparked a wave of jokes in which the theatre is portrayed as more of a temporary dwelling than a cinema hall.

From "what to pack" tips offering pillows, blankets, and snack stockpiles to footage of individuals dramatically telling their bosses about sudden "illnesses" on release day, social media has transformed the film into a full-fledged comedy skit.

One recurring gag shows managers side-eyeing employees who've mysteriously fallen sick on March 18, coincidentally the same day as the release. Priorities, clearly, are in order.

Check Out Memes

My manager seeing me take sick leave on 18th March#dhurandhar twitter/t8uUm39uIE

- ‍♂ (@Hemainsuu) March 18, 2026

Booked 11: 15 PM show for Dhurandhar: The Revenge...Will be returning home with doodhwale bhaiya in the morning.

- Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) March 18, 2026

Corporate employees taking half-day leave just to watch Dhurandhar 2 on 18 March twitter/BIa2AIN20W

- isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) March 17, 2026

pov: you left the office to watch dhurandhar 2, but your manager calls you for an urgent task twitter/bt3BrlAEu1

- isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) March 18, 2026

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ‍☠️ (@sumitsisodiya_09)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RJ Arjun - Red FM (@rjarjunkapage)

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

At the center of it all is filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his star-studded ensemble, which includes Ranveer Singh, who returns to headline the high-octane spy thriller. Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi return in prominent parts, keeping the sequel as full as its duration.

But behind the laughs is genuine eagerness. The film, which is being released in many languages, has already amassed a devoted following that appears to be more than willing to devote four hours, and possibly a neck pillow, to the experience.