Chidambaram Hails 22 Indian Ships At Hormuz, Slams Trump's Iran War

Chidambaram on Iran Crisis and Indian Vessels

Former Union Minister and Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said that it is "good and welcome news" that 22 Indian-flagged vessels are waiting to cross Strat of Hormuz to fulfill country's energy needs. He criticised US President Donald Trump for the war against Iran, which he said has caused a crisis in the world. "It is good and welcome news that 22 more India-bound ships carrying crude oil, LNG, and LPG are waiting to cross the Strait of Hormuz. Mr Trump's war on Iran has caused a crisis throughout the world. The war must stop," he said.

Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, on Wednesday, said 611 individuals aboard 22 Indian-flagged vessels operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz, including those positioned west of the key shipping route, are safe.

Successful Passages and Arrivals

Meanwhile, the Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, Jag Laadki, carrying approximately 80,886 metric tonnes (MT) of crude oil, arrived in Gujarat yesterday, adding to the two LPG tankers that have safely returned to India.

The two Indian-flagged LPG carriers safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz before arriving in India on March 16 and 17. MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi - carrying approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG- crossed the Strait of Hormuz early Friday (March 13, 2026).

India's Response and Monitoring Efforts

India continues to maintain a consistent naval presence in these waters under "Operation Sankalp." This initiative remains dedicated to ensuring the protection of vital shipping lanes and the safe berthing of vessels like the Jag Laadki.

The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with ship owners, Recruitment and Placement Service License (RPSL) agencies and Indian diplomatic missions in the region, a release said.

The Union Shipping Minister is actively monitoring the situation, it added.

To ensure smooth maritime operations, the government is working closely with ports, shipping lines and logistics stakeholders to minimise any operational disruptions to maritime trade. Ports have been advised to extend relief measures where required, including concessions in anchorage, berth hire and storage charges. (ANI)

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