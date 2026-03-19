Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Clear Skies Ahead, Evening Rain And Thundershowers Expected

Bengaluru is set for clear skies today with a maximum of 32°C and minimum of 19°C. Evening light rain and thundershowers with lightning are likely. Residents are advised to stay cautious, especially in coastal districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi.

Bengaluru is expected to experience mainly clear skies today, offering residents a bright and sunny morning.

The city and its neighbourhoods are likely to witness pleasant conditions throughout the day, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

The maximum temperature is forecasted to reach around 32°C, while the minimum is expected to hover near 19°C.

Although the day begins with clear skies, the Meteorological Department predicts a 55% chance of light rain and thundershowers in the evening or night.

Residents are advised to keep umbrellas handy, especially in areas prone to sudden rainfall.

The showers may be accompanied by lightning, adding to the dynamic weather pattern of Bengaluru.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, where rain is expected to be accompanied by thunder, lightning, and squalls with wind speeds of 30–40 kmph.

These conditions may affect travel and outdoor plans in the coastal regions, so caution is advised.

Over the next 24 to 48 hours, Bengaluru is likely to continue experiencing mainly clear skies with slight variations in cloud cover.

Both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain stable, around 32°C and 19°C respectively.

Residents can expect warm afternoons and comfortably cool mornings, with occasional rain showers in the evening.