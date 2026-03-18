Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Voluntary public takeover bid by B&C Holding Österreich GmbH for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding

18.03.2026 / 17:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voluntary public takeover bid by B&C Holding Österreich GmbH for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding Vienna, March 18, 2026 – The Management Board of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding has taken note of the announcement by B&C Holding Österreich GmbH on 18 March 2026 that it will make a voluntary public bid to the shareholders of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding in accordance with Sections 4 et seq. of the Austrian Takeover Act. The takeover bid is aimed at the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Semperit at a price of EUR 15.00 per share that are not already held by the bidder and the parties acting in concert with it ("B&C Group"). The offer document, including all offer details, will be published by B&C Holding Österreich GmbH after review by the Austrian Takeover Commission. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding will review the offer document after its publication and publish a statement by the Management Board and Supervisory Board in accordance with the requirements of the Austrian Takeover Act within the statutory period. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding will publish the documents and further information on the takeover bid on its website ( after receipt from B&C Holding Österreich GmbH in accordance with the legal requirements. Got any questions? Bettina Schragl

Director Communications and Capital Markets/ Spokeswoman

+43 676 8715 8257

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About Semperit The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group (liquid silicone and mold making), and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,000 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 662.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 79.5 million. 18.03.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

