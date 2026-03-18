ADB Set To Assist Turkmenistan In Developing Public-Private Partnership Framework
He made the statement at the international investment forum "Investment to the Future of Turkmenistan 2026" (IFT 2026), held in Ashgabat, on March 18.
Kabrelyan noted that creating a clear roadmap and standardizing approaches are key to unlocking the potential of PPPs, minimizing risks, and making national projects more transparent and attractive for investors.
Furthermore, he highlighted a joint roundtable organized by ADB and the EBRD, where experts discussed integrating international standards into Turkmenistan's economic model and selecting promising pilot projects. Successful implementation of these initiatives is expected to demonstrate the country's investment readiness.
Dmitry Kabrelyan added that piloting PPP programs will allow practical testing of collaboration mechanisms between the government and private businesses, with ADB acting as a strategic partner to adapt global best practices to local conditions. This approach aims to support long-term growth and infrastructure modernization through the effective use of private capital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment