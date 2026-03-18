Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Market 2026 Security Threat Mitigation Driving Defense Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Market to Surpass $6 billion in 2030. Within the broader Aerospace And Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,166 billion by 2030, the Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Market Growth in 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market in 2030, valued at $2,203 million. The market is expected to grow from $863 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the heightened public safety concerns and product launches.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market in 2030, valued at $2,009 million. The market is expected to grow from $790 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the heightened public safety concerns and mergers and acquisitions.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Market in 2030?

The counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market is segmented by type into micro unmanned aerial vehicle or miniature aerial vehicle (MUAV or MAV), tactical unmanned aerial system (TUAS) and vertical take-off and landing (VTOL). The micro unmanned aerial vehicle or miniature aerial vehicle (MUAV or MAV) market will be the largest segment of the counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market segmented by type, accounting for 55% or $3,316 million of the total in 2030. The micro unmanned aerial vehicle or miniature aerial vehicle (MUAV or MAV) market will be supported by the rising use of small drones for surveillance and espionage, growing security concerns at public events and urban areas, ease of deployment of micro-drone countermeasures, increasing adoption by non-state actors, advancements in short-range detection technologies, and the need for cost-effective defense solutions.

The counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market is segmented by technology into kinetic systems and electronic systems. The electronic systems market will be the largest segment of the counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market segmented by technology, accounting for 77% or $4,619 million of the total in 2030. The electronic systems market will be supported by growing preference for non-destructive drone mitigation, advancements in jamming and spoofing technologies, increasing cyber-electronic warfare initiatives, demand for reusable defense solutions, rising threats from autonomous drones, and regulatory support for electronic countermeasures.

The counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market is segmented by current range into low current range (Up To 10 A), medium current range (10 A – 100 A) and high current range (Above 100 A). The medium current range (10 A – 100 A) market will be the largest segment of the counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market segmented by current range, accounting for 50% or $2,986 million of the total in 2030. The medium current range (10 A – 100 A) market will be supported by balanced power and performance requirements, growing adoption in tactical defense systems, enhanced operational flexibility, increasing use in fixed and mobile installations, improved reliability, and rising demand across military and homeland security sectors.

The counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market is segmented by application into defense, commercial and homeland security. The defense market will be the largest segment of the counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market segmented by application, accounting for 62% or $3,704 million of the total in 2030. The defense market will be supported by increasing asymmetric warfare threats, rising military drone attacks, expanding defense budgets, modernization of air-defense systems, growing geopolitical conflicts, and the need for multi-layered security solutions.

What is the expected CAGR for the Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market leading up to 2030 is 21%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape security infrastructure, defense operations, and critical-asset protection worldwide.

Rise In Airspace Security Risk Awareness - The rise in airspace security risk awareness will become a key driver of growth in the counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market by 2030. Increasing incidents of unauthorized UAVs entering restricted zones such as airports, military bases and critical infrastructure have highlighted vulnerabilities in national and corporate airspace management, creating an urgent need for effective detection and mitigation systems. These risks require sophisticated surveillance, automated threat response and integrated security solutions to prevent potential safety and security breaches, with counter-UAV technologies providing critical real-time monitoring and neutralization capabilities. As governments, defense agencies and critical infrastructure operators respond to the growing threat of drone incursions, the demand for advanced detection sensors, electronic countermeasures and rapid response systems significantly increases, thereby driving the development and deployment of counter-manned aerial vehicle technologies. As a result, rise in airspace security risk awareness is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Heightened Public Safety Concerns - The heightened public safety concerns will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market by 2030. Growing awareness of potential threats from unauthorized drones in crowded urban areas, public events and critical infrastructure has created an urgent need for effective surveillance and neutralization systems. These safety concerns require advanced monitoring, automated threat response and reliable mitigation measures, with counter-UAV technologies providing critical capabilities to detect, track and neutralize rogue drones in real time. As governments and security agencies respond to the increasing emphasis on protecting civilians and infrastructure, the demand for robust detection sensors, electronic countermeasures and rapid intervention systems significantly increases, thereby driving the development and deployment of counter-manned aerial vehicle technologies. Consequently, the heightened public safety concerns is projected to contributing to a 1.8% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Development Of Autonomous And Semi Autonomous Systems - The rise in development of autonomous and semi autonomous systems will serve as a key growth catalyst for the counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market by 2030. Increasing deployment of drones with advanced autonomous navigation and operational capabilities has amplified the need for systems that can detect, identify and neutralize such sophisticated threats. These autonomous systems require counter-UAV solutions capable of adaptive response, real-time tracking and integration with broader security networks to prevent unauthorized or malicious use. As defense agencies and critical infrastructure operators integrate more autonomous drones into their operations, the demand for advanced counter-UAV solutions with intelligent interception capabilities significantly increases, thereby driving the development and deployment of counter-manned aerial vehicle technologies. Therefore, rise in development of autonomous and semi autonomous systems is projected to supporting to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Defense Budgets - The increasing defense budgets will become a significant driver contributing to the counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market by 2030. Rising allocations for national defense and security have provided governments and armed forces with the resources to invest in advanced detection, tracking and neutralization systems for UAV threats. These budget increases enable the development and procurement of sophisticated counter-UAV technologies that integrate electronic warfare, sensor fusion and rapid response capabilities to safeguard critical infrastructure and military assets. As defense spending continues to grow, the availability of funding for research, development and deployment of counter-UAV systems significantly increases, thereby driving the advancement and operational readiness of counter-manned aerial vehicle technologies. Consequently, the increasing defense budgets is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the electronic counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market, the defense counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market, the counter mini unmanned aerial vehicle (MUAV) market, and the medium current range (10 A-100 A) counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $9 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising asymmetric warfare threats, increasing unauthorized drone intrusions, expanding defense modernization programs, and rapid advancements in electronic warfare, AI-enabled detection, and directed-energy countermeasure systems. This surge reflects the accelerating deployment of integrated radar, RF jamming, laser interception, and AI-powered tracking technologies that enable real-time, high-precision threat detection and neutralization across military bases, borders, airports, and critical infrastructure, fueling transformative growth within the broader C-UAV and advanced aerial defense industry.

The electronic counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market is projected to grow by $2,935 million, the defense counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market by $2,352 million, the counter mini unmanned aerial vehicle (MUAV) market by $1,957 million, and the medium current range (10 A-100 A) counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market by $1,829 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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