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Explosions Erupt Across Northern Erbil Near US Consulate
(MENAFN) Several explosions were reported late Tuesday near the US Consulate and in the Serbesti district of Erbil, northern Iraq, according to reports.
Air defense systems were activated in response to an attack involving suicide drones, with local media indicating that the drones were intercepted and neutralized.
Authorities from the Kurdish Regional Government have not yet issued a statement regarding the incident, as stated by reports.
Reports note that explosions have occurred daily in Erbil since Iran began retaliatory actions against US and Israeli operations, with air defense systems frequently engaged.
Ongoing joint military operations by Israel and the United States against Iran, which started on February 28, have reportedly resulted in approximately 1,300 deaths, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets. These retaliatory actions have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted global markets and aviation, according to reports.
Air defense systems were activated in response to an attack involving suicide drones, with local media indicating that the drones were intercepted and neutralized.
Authorities from the Kurdish Regional Government have not yet issued a statement regarding the incident, as stated by reports.
Reports note that explosions have occurred daily in Erbil since Iran began retaliatory actions against US and Israeli operations, with air defense systems frequently engaged.
Ongoing joint military operations by Israel and the United States against Iran, which started on February 28, have reportedly resulted in approximately 1,300 deaths, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets. These retaliatory actions have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted global markets and aviation, according to reports.
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