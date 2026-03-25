403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Proposes Plan to End War with Iran
(MENAFN) Washington has quietly transmitted a detailed 15-point diplomatic proposal to Tehran in a bid to de-escalate the ongoing Middle East conflict, according to a report published Tuesday.
The New York Times, citing two officials briefed on the matter, revealed that the document was channeled through Pakistan and contains specific measures targeting Iran's nuclear capabilities, ballistic missile program, and maritime security arrangements in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
Whether Tehran will accept the proposal—or whether Israel backs it—remains an open question as the conflict, now entering its fourth week, grinds on amid sustained US-Israeli airstrikes and Iranian counterattacks.
A key figure to emerge from the diplomatic backdrop is Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who has taken on a pivotal intermediary role between Washington and Tehran. Islamabad has signaled its willingness to host formal negotiations should both parties agree, officials cited in the report said.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced a five-day suspension of strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, describing recent exchanges with Tehran as "very good and productive."
Iranian officials, meanwhile, acknowledged receiving indirect outreach through unspecified "friendly countries" carrying a US request to begin ceasefire negotiations—while firmly denying any direct contact with Washington.
The military campaign began on Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran, a campaign that has since claimed more than 1,340 lives—among them former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with waves of drone and missile attacks directed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states housing American military installations, inflicting casualties, damaging infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global aviation and financial markets.
The New York Times, citing two officials briefed on the matter, revealed that the document was channeled through Pakistan and contains specific measures targeting Iran's nuclear capabilities, ballistic missile program, and maritime security arrangements in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
Whether Tehran will accept the proposal—or whether Israel backs it—remains an open question as the conflict, now entering its fourth week, grinds on amid sustained US-Israeli airstrikes and Iranian counterattacks.
A key figure to emerge from the diplomatic backdrop is Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who has taken on a pivotal intermediary role between Washington and Tehran. Islamabad has signaled its willingness to host formal negotiations should both parties agree, officials cited in the report said.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced a five-day suspension of strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, describing recent exchanges with Tehran as "very good and productive."
Iranian officials, meanwhile, acknowledged receiving indirect outreach through unspecified "friendly countries" carrying a US request to begin ceasefire negotiations—while firmly denying any direct contact with Washington.
The military campaign began on Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran, a campaign that has since claimed more than 1,340 lives—among them former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with waves of drone and missile attacks directed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states housing American military installations, inflicting casualties, damaging infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global aviation and financial markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment