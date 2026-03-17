UP: 6 Injured In Powerful Explosion At Former SP MLA's Farrukhabad Home
Six individuals sustained injuries following a powerful explosion at the residence of former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Vijay Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district on Tuesday evening.
DM Confirms Blast Details
Farrukhabad DM Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi, while speaking to ANI, said, "At 7.45 PM, an explosion occurred in the basement of the former MLA's house... The cause of the incident is not clear. Six people were injured in the incident. Their treatment is ongoing at the local hospital..."
Investigation Underway
Forensic teams are investigating the cause of the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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