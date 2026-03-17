UP: 6 Injured In Powerful Explosion At Former SP MLA's Farrukhabad Home

Six individuals sustained injuries following a powerful explosion at the residence of former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Vijay Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district on Tuesday evening.

DM Confirms Blast Details

Farrukhabad DM Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi, while speaking to ANI, said, "At 7.45 PM, an explosion occurred in the basement of the former MLA's house... The cause of the incident is not clear. Six people were injured in the incident. Their treatment is ongoing at the local hospital..."

Investigation Underway

Forensic teams are investigating the cause of the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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