India Has Adequate Crude Inventories, No Need For Petrol Or Diesel Imports: Govt

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has said that all refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, and India remains self-sufficient in petrol and diesel, with no imports required.

The Ministry in a release said that the government is coordinating with ministries and agencies to ensure preparedness across energy supply and maritime operations amid developments in West Asia.

It noted that oil marketing companies have reported no fuel dry-outs and advised citizens to avoid panic buying.

As per the ministry, priority sectors continue to receive 100 per cent natural gas supply for PNG and CNG, while supply to industrial and commercial users is regulated at around 80 per cent.

"Commercial LPG consumers are encouraged to switch to PNG," it advised consumers.

The official statement highlighted that LPG supplies remain stable, with no dry-outs reported.

The official data showed bookings fell to 77 lakh from 88.8 lakh on March 13, while online bookings increased to 87 per cent. Commercial LPG cylinders are now available for priority distribution in 30 states and UTs.

Twenty-two states and UTs have set up control rooms to monitor fuel supplies. Enforcement actions, including raids in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, are being carried out to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

Additional measures include maximising domestic LPG production, promoting digital bookings, opening LPG distributorships on Sundays, and encouraging alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal.

An amendment to the LPG Control Order requires consumers with PNG connections to surrender domestic LPG connections.

The Directorate General of Shipping is monitoring Indian vessels and seafarers in the region.

(KNN Bureau)

