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Gleneagles Hospitals, Lakdi-Ka-Pul Marks World Kidney Day 2026, Highlighting Sustainable Kidney Care And Early Detection
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, March 13, 2026: On the occasion of World Kidney Day 2026, Gleneagles Hospitals, Lakdi-ka-pul (A Fortis Network Hospital), reaffirmed its commitment to advancing renal health through early detection, patient education, and integrating sustainable healthcare practices. This year's global theme -“Kidney Health for All: Caring for People, Protecting the Planet” - underscores the vital link between environmental well-being and kidney health.
The hospital's Department of Nephrology, led by esteemed nephrologists Dr. K.S. Nayak, Dr. Chaitanya Varma, and Dr. Ravi Kumar N continues to set benchmarks in advanced kidney care, transplantation and dialysis services.
“World Kidney Day has evolved from an awareness day into a global movement that demands earlier detection, equitable access to care, and more sustainable ways of treating kidney disease,” said Dr. K.S. Nayak, Director – Nephrology and Renal Transplant Services, Gleneagles Hospitals, Lakdi-ka-pul.“At our centre, we are not only focused on complex transplants and advanced dialysis, but also on prevention, patient education, and reducing the environmental footprint of therapies such as dialysis, in line with this year's theme of caring for people while protecting the planet.
Focus Areas for World Kidney Day 2026
Environmental Impact: Raising awareness on how climate change, heat stress, and environmental toxins contribute to kidney disease.
Sustainable Healthcare: Promoting eco-friendly practices in resource-intensive therapies such as dialysis.
Early Detection & Prevention: Encouraging regular kidney screening for high-risk groups to detect disease early.
8 Golden Rules for Kidney Health: Spreading awareness on healthy habits - hydration, physical activity, and blood pressure control.
Global Milestone: Celebrating 20 years of the World Kidney Day campaign's impact worldwide.
Clinical and Surgical Excellence
Gleneagles Hospitals, Lakdi-ka-pul, stands as a centre of excellence for kidney care, having successfully managed a vast number of acute and chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients through evidence-based protocols.
Over 3,000 kidney transplants performed, with more than 60% in diabetic and high-risk cases.
Pioneers in Swap and ABO-Incompatible kidney transplants, achieving remarkable success rates.
Performed the country's first interstate, inter-hospital swap kidney transplant, setting a national benchmark for innovation and coordination in transplant medicine.
Specialized expertise in sequential and simultaneous liver and kidney transplantation, offering integrated, life-saving solutions for complex cases.
Introduced single-dose equine ATG induction therapy for low-risk renal transplant patients, optimizing outcomes and minimizing complications.
Advanced Dialysis and Supportive Therapies
Comprehensive dialysis services including haemodialysis, hemodiafiltration, and peritoneal dialysis (PD), with PD initiated within two hours of catheter insertion.
Training programs for home haemodialysis, empowering patients with independence and improved quality of life.
Sophisticated extracorporeal therapies in critical care including Plasmapheresis, CRRT, and Hemoperfusion.
Transplant Leadership
Gleneagles Hospitals is credited with achieving India's first combined kidney and heart transplantation, and Andhra Pradesh's first deceased donor kidney transplant, demonstrating unmatched capability in handling the most challenging and complex transplant cases.
Speaking about the organisation's strategic focus, Mr. Bharath Kanth Reddy R Y, Chief Executive Officer, Chennai & Hyderabad Cluster, Gleneagles Hospitals, said,“Kidney care today is not only about having advanced ICUs and transplant theatres, but also about how responsibly we use water, energy, and other resources in running dialysis and transplant programs. Our teams are working to make every aspect of kidney care more patient-centred, protocol-driven, and environmentally conscious, so that we safeguard both community health and the planet we all share.
Commitment to Planetary and Human Health
Aligned with the global campaign's 2026 theme, Gleneagles Hospitals emphasizes that protecting the planet is protecting kidney health. The hospital continues to adopt environmentally responsible practices within the dialysis and transplant ecosystem, ensuring that care extends beyond patients to the planet itself.
The hospital's Department of Nephrology, led by esteemed nephrologists Dr. K.S. Nayak, Dr. Chaitanya Varma, and Dr. Ravi Kumar N continues to set benchmarks in advanced kidney care, transplantation and dialysis services.
“World Kidney Day has evolved from an awareness day into a global movement that demands earlier detection, equitable access to care, and more sustainable ways of treating kidney disease,” said Dr. K.S. Nayak, Director – Nephrology and Renal Transplant Services, Gleneagles Hospitals, Lakdi-ka-pul.“At our centre, we are not only focused on complex transplants and advanced dialysis, but also on prevention, patient education, and reducing the environmental footprint of therapies such as dialysis, in line with this year's theme of caring for people while protecting the planet.
Focus Areas for World Kidney Day 2026
Environmental Impact: Raising awareness on how climate change, heat stress, and environmental toxins contribute to kidney disease.
Sustainable Healthcare: Promoting eco-friendly practices in resource-intensive therapies such as dialysis.
Early Detection & Prevention: Encouraging regular kidney screening for high-risk groups to detect disease early.
8 Golden Rules for Kidney Health: Spreading awareness on healthy habits - hydration, physical activity, and blood pressure control.
Global Milestone: Celebrating 20 years of the World Kidney Day campaign's impact worldwide.
Clinical and Surgical Excellence
Gleneagles Hospitals, Lakdi-ka-pul, stands as a centre of excellence for kidney care, having successfully managed a vast number of acute and chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients through evidence-based protocols.
Over 3,000 kidney transplants performed, with more than 60% in diabetic and high-risk cases.
Pioneers in Swap and ABO-Incompatible kidney transplants, achieving remarkable success rates.
Performed the country's first interstate, inter-hospital swap kidney transplant, setting a national benchmark for innovation and coordination in transplant medicine.
Specialized expertise in sequential and simultaneous liver and kidney transplantation, offering integrated, life-saving solutions for complex cases.
Introduced single-dose equine ATG induction therapy for low-risk renal transplant patients, optimizing outcomes and minimizing complications.
Advanced Dialysis and Supportive Therapies
Comprehensive dialysis services including haemodialysis, hemodiafiltration, and peritoneal dialysis (PD), with PD initiated within two hours of catheter insertion.
Training programs for home haemodialysis, empowering patients with independence and improved quality of life.
Sophisticated extracorporeal therapies in critical care including Plasmapheresis, CRRT, and Hemoperfusion.
Transplant Leadership
Gleneagles Hospitals is credited with achieving India's first combined kidney and heart transplantation, and Andhra Pradesh's first deceased donor kidney transplant, demonstrating unmatched capability in handling the most challenging and complex transplant cases.
Speaking about the organisation's strategic focus, Mr. Bharath Kanth Reddy R Y, Chief Executive Officer, Chennai & Hyderabad Cluster, Gleneagles Hospitals, said,“Kidney care today is not only about having advanced ICUs and transplant theatres, but also about how responsibly we use water, energy, and other resources in running dialysis and transplant programs. Our teams are working to make every aspect of kidney care more patient-centred, protocol-driven, and environmentally conscious, so that we safeguard both community health and the planet we all share.
Commitment to Planetary and Human Health
Aligned with the global campaign's 2026 theme, Gleneagles Hospitals emphasizes that protecting the planet is protecting kidney health. The hospital continues to adopt environmentally responsible practices within the dialysis and transplant ecosystem, ensuring that care extends beyond patients to the planet itself.
User:- Srinivas Vadde
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