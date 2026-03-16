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Zelensky Claims EU Is Trying to “Blackmail” Ukraine Over Oil Pipeline
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused European allies of attempting to "blackmail" Kyiv into reopening a pipeline that carries Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.
He argued that resuming the flow of Russian crude through Ukraine into the European Union would effectively amount to lifting economic sanctions on Moscow.
Ukraine says the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline was damaged by Russian air strikes in January and remains unrepaired.
Hungary, which relies heavily on Russian energy, has been blocking both new EU sanctions on Moscow and a critical €90bn ($103bn; £78bn) loan for Kyiv until the pipeline is restored.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made a tough stance on Ukraine a central part of his campaign ahead of April elections, with his party currently trailing in opinion polls.
The EU has urged Zelensky to repair the pipeline promptly and has requested that inspectors be allowed to assess the damage. Some EU officials worry that Zelensky’s refusal could strengthen Orban’s re-election prospects.
Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, including representatives of international media, Zelensky said he opposed the idea of Russian oil transiting through Ukraine while the EU maintained sanctions against its sale elsewhere.
He stated: "We either sell Russian oil or we don't. Because [the EU] are forcing me to restore Druzhba.
"How is this different from lifting sanctions on the Russians? Why can we in one case tell the United States that we oppose lifting sanctions, while on the other hand forcing Ukraine to resume oil transit through Druzhba – and at a political price that effectively pays for anti-European policies?"
He argued that resuming the flow of Russian crude through Ukraine into the European Union would effectively amount to lifting economic sanctions on Moscow.
Ukraine says the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline was damaged by Russian air strikes in January and remains unrepaired.
Hungary, which relies heavily on Russian energy, has been blocking both new EU sanctions on Moscow and a critical €90bn ($103bn; £78bn) loan for Kyiv until the pipeline is restored.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made a tough stance on Ukraine a central part of his campaign ahead of April elections, with his party currently trailing in opinion polls.
The EU has urged Zelensky to repair the pipeline promptly and has requested that inspectors be allowed to assess the damage. Some EU officials worry that Zelensky’s refusal could strengthen Orban’s re-election prospects.
Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, including representatives of international media, Zelensky said he opposed the idea of Russian oil transiting through Ukraine while the EU maintained sanctions against its sale elsewhere.
He stated: "We either sell Russian oil or we don't. Because [the EU] are forcing me to restore Druzhba.
"How is this different from lifting sanctions on the Russians? Why can we in one case tell the United States that we oppose lifting sanctions, while on the other hand forcing Ukraine to resume oil transit through Druzhba – and at a political price that effectively pays for anti-European policies?"
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