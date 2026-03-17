Rajinikanth Slams TVK Leader's 'Untrue' Claims On Political Entry, Says Truth Will Prevail

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 17 (IANS) Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday refuted allegations made by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna, who had claimed that the actor stayed away from politics due to pressure from the DMK.

Calling the remarks“untrue”, Rajinikanth asserted that time would ultimately reveal the truth.“Time won't speak, but it waits and gives its answer,” Rajinikanth said in a brief but pointed response, dismissing the claims as baseless.

The controversy stems from a protest organised by TVK in Chennai on March 12, during which Aadhav Arjuna, the party's general secretary (election campaign management), alleged that the DMK leadership had threatened Rajinikanth and prevented him from entering politics.

The remarks quickly triggered political reactions and drew widespread attention, given the actor's long-standing association with political speculations in Tamil Nadu. In his statement, Rajinikanth categorically denied the allegations and clarified that his decision to stay away from active politics was entirely personal.

He also expressed gratitude to leaders across party lines who came out in his support following the controversy.

Among those he thanked were Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Union Minister L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu Minister S. Regupathy, and BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran. He also acknowledged support from Thol. Thirumavalavan, S.P. Velumani, former BJP state president K. Annamalai, BJP leader Arjunamoorthy, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) President G. K. Vasan, and TMMK leader John Pandian, among others.

Rajinikanth's political journey has long been a subject of intense public interest. On December 3, 2020, he formally announced his intention to enter politics, raising expectations of a major shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape. However, within weeks, he withdrew from the plan, citing health concerns and the risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest controversy has once again brought his political decisions into focus, even as he maintains that his choices were made independently.