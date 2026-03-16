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Iran Oil Fires Threaten Regional Air Quality
(MENAFN) Fires at Iran’s oil storage depots and refineries have released significant amounts of pollutants and greenhouse gases, raising concerns about air quality in neighboring countries. Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan have issued alerts, and pollution could reach western Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Experts warn that smoke clouds, currently drifting east and northeast, could carry sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides capable of producing acid rain. While Türkiye faces no immediate threat, a wind shift could impact eastern provinces. The fires, hitting sites like Tehran’s Aghdasieh and Shahran depots and the Karaj refinery, pose both short- and long-term health risks for Tehran’s 9 million residents.
Experts warn that smoke clouds, currently drifting east and northeast, could carry sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides capable of producing acid rain. While Türkiye faces no immediate threat, a wind shift could impact eastern provinces. The fires, hitting sites like Tehran’s Aghdasieh and Shahran depots and the Karaj refinery, pose both short- and long-term health risks for Tehran’s 9 million residents.
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