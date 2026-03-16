NTT DATA Launches GCC Innovation Acceleration Program To Support Innovation Creation By Global Companies

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today announced the launch of its GCC Innovation Acceleration Program. This is designed to support global companies rapidly establishing and scaling their strategic offshore hubs in India, including Global Capability Centers (GCC) and other innovation and delivery hubs. Launched in October 2025, the program aims to support more than 50 companies over the next three years.

The demand for highly skilled IT personnel has expanded globally, and as a result, companies are increasingly using overseas bases to meet innovation needs. NTT DATA identified India as a stand-out market to launch the GCC Innovation Acceleration Program because of its abundance of talent and strong technical capabilities.

India's Global Capability Center ecosystem, delivering IT services and back-office functions to multinationals, is poised for strong growth of nearly 70%, targeting $110 billion in 2030 from the current $65 billion, according to our recent report. The report also forecasts more than 2,500 centers and a workforce of nearly 4.5 million professionals by 2030.

Through the GCC Innovation Acceleration Program, NTT DATA will:

Support GCC establishment and enhancement from planning and governance design to talent development and process optimization. Accelerate innovation through advanced technologies by leveraging agentic AI, generative AI, high performance computing, digital twin, smart robotics, blockchain and IOWN. Promote co-creation R&D from proof-of-concept implementation to commercialization, supported by a global network of Innovation Centers.

Avinash Joshi, Executive Managing Director, India, NTT DATA adds,“While GCCs in India are becoming global innovation engines, enterprise-scale AI adoption is still in its early days. Fewer than 20% of GCCs use AI as a core capability today. NTT DATA brings the expertise, platforms and global innovation ecosystem needed to help organizations rapidly scale AI and unlock tangible business value.”

By combining its advanced technologies with the knowledge cultivated at its global bases, NTT DATA aims to not only improve operational efficiency in the short term but also enhance long-term competitiveness and create new value. NTT DATA has already advanced various initiatives at GCCs and other innovation and delivery hubs in India, including Unilever GCC Hub Bengaluru India, where it supported the formulation of a global innovation strategy and promoted the utilization of R&D advanced technologies.

Amit Tawani, Lead IT Manager, R&D IT, Unilever GCC Hub Bengaluru India commented“We are pleased to collaborate with the NTT DATA India Innovation Center to deliver transformative solutions that empower our Global R&D teams. This partnership allows us to harness advanced technologies, streamline innovation processes and deliver future-fit solutions for Unilever globally."

NTT DATA is also working with DENSO INTERNATIONAL INDIA PVT. LTD. on Digital Platform Development for Mobility Circular Economy and Integrated Manufacturing*1 and with a leading global automotive company to drive innovation through digital twin technology and process improvements.

Building on these achievements, NTT DATA will work together with innovation centers around the world, supporting innovation for a wide range of global clients, including Japanese companies.

"GCCs are expected to evolve into an important base that supports the competitiveness of global companies,” said Hiroshi Furukawa, Head of NTT DATA Innovation Center.“Through the GCC Innovation Acceleration Program, NTT DATA will utilize the strength of its global workforce of over 190,000, along with its broad technology portfolio, to advance co-creation R&D with a diverse range of clients and accelerate the creation of new value."

*1 Digital Platform Development for Mobility Circular Economy and Integrated Manufacturing

SOLWER India: Automotive Innovation & Sustainable Solutions

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

Visit us at nttdata.

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