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Libra To Aries: THESE 6 Zodiacs Are Set For A Super Lucky April
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) This April, four major planets are shifting their houses. These cosmic changes are bringing some seriously good luck for a few zodiac signs, who can expect a month full of good news and positive vibes.According to astrology, April is a very special month. Why? Because four planets are changing their positions. These movements will bring auspicious results for some zodiac signs. At the start of April, Mars enters Pisces. On April 11, Mercury also enters Pisces. Then, on April 14, the Sun moves into Aries, and on April 19, Venus enters Taurus. Let's see which zodiac signs will benefit from these four major transits in a single month.April is looking very auspicious for Gemini folks. Mercury will move from Pisces to Aries, transiting from your 10th to the 11th house. This brings very favourable results, giving you success and fame in your career. Your income sources will also increase. The Mars transit is also very favourable. You'll be able to face any challenges that come your way. Overall, you will have a very happy month.April will also be very favourable for people with the Aries sign. This month, Venus enters your twelfth house. Because of this, your life will become quite luxurious. Plus, Mercury's blessings will bring a lot of happiness. You'll be able to keep your expenses in check. Your health will improve, and your luck will increase. Thanks to Mars's grace, you will receive good results all month long.In April, Mars will transit in the ascendant house of Pisces. This position of Mars will be very favourable and is set to change your destiny. Even though you are under the influence of Sade Sati, this month will be amazing for you. Students will see their intelligence grow. You will reach a high level in your career, and your wealth will also increase significantly.April will be very favourable for Sagittarius natives. You will have a very happy month. There's a good chance you might buy valuable items like property, a vehicle, a house, or jewellery. Since Mercury is also transiting in your fourth house, you will get very auspicious results in April. Happiness in the family will increase. All in all, April is bringing a lot of luck for you.In April, Mars will transit in the sixth house for Libra. Because of Mars, you will defeat your enemies. You will get relief from the burden of debt. Your health will improve, and you'll get recognition at your job. Your financial life will get better. Towards the end of April, you will hear good news thanks to Mercury.April will be very favourable for Leos. This month, the Sun will be in its highest position in your horoscope. Also, the Sun is the ruling planet for Leo. So, you will have the special grace of the Sun this month. Not only will you have divine blessings, but luck will also be on your side. This will also increase your interest in religious activities. Since the Sun's grace is with you in every task, your chances of success are very high. As a result, your financial situation will improve in April, and you'll be able to lead a peaceful life.
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