EPS Hails Women's Bill, Credits Jayalalithaa Slams Stalin's Rule

EPS Welcomes Women's Reservation Bill, Credits Jayalalithaa

Tamil Nadu LoP and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has welcomed the Centre's move to implement the Women's Reservation Bill, reflecting on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's contributions to it. Addressing a campaign rally, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, EPS said, "Today the bill for 33% has been introduced and in the Parliament during the period of J. Jayalalithaa as the Chief Minister and Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Prime Minister. We brought this bill resolution. The bill which was brought by Jayalalitha now has been implemented by PM Modi."

EPS Slams DMK Government and CM Stalin

Raising questions over the incidents of drug abuse and crimes against women, EPS said that CM MK Stalin has done nothing for the state. "Why have the people made Stalin our CM? It's for making Tamil Nadu a developed state but what has he done? He just rides cycles, consumes tea and poses for photographs. Stalin is not able to answers questioned by us and he lies to the public giving false information," he said.

"Tamil Nadu has become a drug state and this government can't safeguard women, children is no safety even for 2 years baby, who was raped. Do you want this Dmk regime to continue?" EPS asks the crowd citing an incident of assault and gang rape behind airport.

Criticism of DMK Candidate Senthil Balaji

He further slammed DMK's Coimbatore South candidate Senthil Balaji, claiming that "he has a special brain with evil thoughts." "Why should Senthil Balaji come from Karur to contest in Coimbatore?... He has a special brain with evil thoughts. He always thinks about how to defeat the opponent in the wrong way. Be aware of Senthil Balaji, and if you don't, then it's your fate," EPS said.

AIADMK's Developmental Promises

He reflected on the developmental works done under the AIADMK regime and asserted that "DMK should be removed," promising further progress under AIADMK, after assuming power. "While I was travelling over here through the bridges our party people said these bridges were constructed during my regime. In the past 5 years have the DMK government done anything for you?"

"I will lay the foundation for the Avanashi-Athikadavu System as soon as it comes to power. To save the crops cultivated by farmers affected by elephant and animal movements action will be taken," he added.

Tamil Nadu Election Details

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.(ANI)

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