Dubai Closes 4 Roads As Drone Incident Causes Fuel Tank Fire Near DXB

Dubai Police said Airport Street and the Airport Tunnel were temporarily closed, advising motorists to use alternative routes

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Following a drone-related incident near Dubai International Airport on Monday morning that sparked a fire in a fuel tank, authorities temporarily closed several roads.

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Dubai Police said Airport Street and the Airport Tunnel were shut, along with Al Garhoud Bridge leading to Casablanca Street and the Cargo Village and Marrakech Street intersections toward the airport.

Residents were advised to use alternative routes to ensure safety and ease congestion.

Traffic has now resumed on most roads, though Airport Road remains closed for vehicles coming from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khawaneej, and the Marrakech Street intersection heading towards Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Dubai authorities brought under control a fire caused by a drone attack near the city's international airport that forced a temporary suspension of flights, though no injuries were reported, they said.

Monday's incident is the third at the Dubai airport, one of the world's busiest international travel hubs, since Iran began its attacks on Gulf nations on February 28, with strikes that Tehran has said aim at the US assets in the region.

The US-Israel war against Iran has thrown global aviation into turmoil, with flights cancelled, rescheduled and rerouted as most Middle East airspace stays shut over fears of missile and drone attacks.



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